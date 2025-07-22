FAI Cup draw: Champions Drogheda United drawn against Derry City in repeat of last year’s final

Defending champions Drogheda United will travel to the Brandywell to take on Derry City in a repeat of last season’s FAI Cup final, one of four all Premier Division clashes to come out of the pot in Tuesday’s third-round draw.
St Patrick’s Athletic will host Shelbourne in a Dublin derby at Richmond Park, while Turners cross will see an all Munster encounter between Cork City and Waterford. Bohemians will also host Sligo Rovers at Dalymount Park.
Drogheda’s reward for winning the cup final last November was qualification to the Uefa Conference League but they were subsequently removed as their owners Trivela are not allowed to enter two teams in the same European competition. Trivela’s Swedish club Silkeborg IF also progressed to the Conference League.
The FAI Cup takes on greater significance this year as the champions go into the Europa League qualifiers, where they would earn a minimum of €4.31 million by reaching the group stages. Progress in the Conference League only guarantees €3.17 million in Uefa prize money.
The upgrade is due to Shamrock Rovers’ recent success in Europe. Stephen Bradley’s side face Longford Town in Tallaght in the last 16, while there is a rare Galway derby as amateur outfit Salthill Devon were drawn against Galway United.
All ties will be played the week ending Sunday, August 17th.
FAI Cup third-round ties
Finn Harps v Bray Wanderers
Kerry v Cobh Ramblers
Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town
Cork City v Waterford
Salthill Devon v Galway United
St. Patrick’s Athletic v Shelbourne
Derry City v Drogheda United
Bohemians v Sligo Rovers
Ties to be played the week ending Sunday, August 17th