FAI Cup draw: Champions Drogheda United drawn against Derry City in repeat of last year’s final

Drogheda’s James Bolger, Aaron McNally and Andrew Quinn celebrate winning the FAI Cup final over Derry City at the Aviva Stadium in November 2024. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Defending champions Drogheda United will travel to the Brandywell to take on Derry City in a repeat of last season’s FAI Cup final, one of four all Premier Division clashes to come out of the pot in Tuesday’s third-round draw.

St Patrick’s Athletic will host Shelbourne in a Dublin derby at Richmond Park, while Turners cross will see an all Munster encounter between Cork City and Waterford. Bohemians will also host Sligo Rovers at Dalymount Park.

Drogheda’s reward for winning the cup final last November was qualification to the Uefa Conference League but they were subsequently removed as their owners Trivela are not allowed to enter two teams in the same European competition. Trivela’s Swedish club Silkeborg IF also progressed to the Conference League.

The FAI Cup takes on greater significance this year as the champions go into the Europa League qualifiers, where they would earn a minimum of €4.31 million by reaching the group stages. Progress in the Conference League only guarantees €3.17 million in Uefa prize money.

The upgrade is due to Shamrock Rovers’ recent success in Europe. Stephen Bradley’s side face Longford Town in Tallaght in the last 16, while there is a rare Galway derby as amateur outfit Salthill Devon were drawn against Galway United.

All ties will be played the week ending Sunday, August 17th.

FAI Cup third-round ties

Finn Harps v Bray Wanderers

Kerry v Cobh Ramblers

Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town

Cork City v Waterford

Salthill Devon v Galway United

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Shelbourne

Derry City v Drogheda United

Bohemians v Sligo Rovers

