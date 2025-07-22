‘Club of my dreams’: Bryan Mbeumo seals £71m Manchester United move

Bryan Mbeumo says he has joined “the club of my dreams” after completing a £71m move to Manchester United, where the Cameroon international has signed a five-year deal, from Brentford.

The 25-year-old was always intent on moving to Old Trafford after learning of United’s interest at the start of the summer. United made a number of bids for the forward, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season, and eventually struck a deal worth an initial £65m with a further £6m in add-ons.

“As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up,” Mbeumo said. “My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday. I know that I have the spirit and character to reach another level here, learning from Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players. Everybody told me about the environment that is being created here and how exciting the plans are for the future. This is a massive club, with an incredible stadium and amazing fans, we are all really determined to challenge for the biggest trophies.”

Mbeumo joins a team that finished 15th in the Premier League last season and without European football. He is part of Amorim’s rebuild and was a key target for the head coach, who pinpointed Mbeumo and fellow new boy Matheus Cunha as important signings. He will get his first chance to play alongside his new team-mates as they embark on a tour of the US in the coming days.

“Bryan’s goals and assists record in the Premier League is exceptional, his remarkable consistency has put him among the most productive players in England for the last three seasons,” United director of football, Jason Wilcox, said. “Bryan’s belief in our project and determination to join the club confirmed that he was the perfect fit for Manchester United and the culture that we are developing.”

It is anticipated that United forward Marcus Rashford will complete a loan move to Barcelona on Wednesday. The England international travelled to Catalonia on Sunday and underwent a medical on Monday. The La Liga champions have agreed to cover his wages this season and there is an option to sign him permanently for €35m next summer. – Guardian