Soccer

Evan Ferguson arrives in Italy to finalise Roma loan move

Irish striker set to leave Brighton after disappointing loan spell at West Ham

Republic of Ireland international Evan Ferguson looks set for a move to the Serie A in Italy. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA
Republic of Ireland international Evan Ferguson looks set for a move to the Serie A in Italy. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA
Sun Jul 20 2025 - 20:42

Republic of Ireland international Evan Ferguson has arrived in Rome where he is understood to be concluding a loan move to Serie A side AS Roma from Brighton.

Reports in Italy suggest a deal has been agreed for an initial loan with a €40 million option to buy the 20-year-old.

Posts shared on social media show the Meath man arriving at Ciampino Airport on Sunday, where he was met by Roma fans singing Olé Olé Olé.

The Irish striker spent half of last season on loan at West Ham during a disappointing spell in which he started just one game.

READ MORE

St Patrick’s Athletic prove toughest of tests for UCC as they knock in eight goals

Cork City take their time to shake off debutants Leicester Celtic

FAI Cup: Shamrock Rovers finally distance Wexford as bench deliver three-goal salvo late on

Spain secure Euro 2025 semi-final spot as they see off hosts Switzerland

Earlier this month it was reported Brighton were willing to accept a £28 million (€32.6 million) fee for Ferguson after his stint with the Hammers.

Ferguson joined Brighton from Bohemians in 2021 and in November 2023 signed a contract extension to remain with the Premier League side until June 2029.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone