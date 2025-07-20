Evan Ferguson arrives in Italy to finalise Roma loan move

Republic of Ireland international Evan Ferguson looks set for a move to the Serie A in Italy. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Republic of Ireland international Evan Ferguson has arrived in Rome where he is understood to be concluding a loan move to Serie A side AS Roma from Brighton.

Reports in Italy suggest a deal has been agreed for an initial loan with a €40 million option to buy the 20-year-old.

Posts shared on social media show the Meath man arriving at Ciampino Airport on Sunday, where he was met by Roma fans singing Olé Olé Olé.

💛❤️✈️ Evan Ferguson has landed in Roma in order to sign in as new AS Roma player from Brighton.



€3m loan fee, €37m buy option clause not mandatory for Ferguson approved by #BHAFC.@gabspalletta 🎥 pic.twitter.com/JJt3uzmuv2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2025

The Irish striker spent half of last season on loan at West Ham during a disappointing spell in which he started just one game.

Earlier this month it was reported Brighton were willing to accept a £28 million (€32.6 million) fee for Ferguson after his stint with the Hammers.

Ferguson joined Brighton from Bohemians in 2021 and in November 2023 signed a contract extension to remain with the Premier League side until June 2029.