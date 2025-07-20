Evan Ferguson arrives in Italy to finalise Roma loan move

Republic of Ireland international Evan Ferguson has arrived in Rome where he is understood to be concluding a loan move to Serie A side AS Roma from Brighton.
Reports in Italy suggest a deal has been agreed for an initial loan with a €40 million option to buy the 20-year-old.
Posts shared on social media show the Meath man arriving at Ciampino Airport on Sunday, where he was met by Roma fans singing Olé Olé Olé.
The Irish striker spent half of last season on loan at West Ham during a disappointing spell in which he started just one game.
READ MORE
Earlier this month it was reported Brighton were willing to accept a £28 million (€32.6 million) fee for Ferguson after his stint with the Hammers.
Ferguson joined Brighton from Bohemians in 2021 and in November 2023 signed a contract extension to remain with the Premier League side until June 2029.