Euro 2025: England make semi-finals after dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Sweden

Defending champions were 2-0 with 11 minutes to go in normal time before scoring two goals in two minutes

Esme Morgan, Hannah Hampton and Khiara Keating of England celebrate after the penalty shoot-out victory over Sweden in the Euro 2025 quarter-final at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich. Photograph: Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images
Thu Jul 17 2025 - 23:06
Euro 2025 quarter-final: Sweden 2 [Asllanni 2, Blackstenius 25] England 2 [Bronze 79, Agyemang 81] [aet; England win 3-2 on penalties]

England came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 before beating Sweden 3-2 in a nailbiting penalty shoot-out to reach the semi-finals of the Women’s Euros, with Sweden’s Smilla Holmberg firing over to end the contest.

Stina Blackstenius teed up Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani to score in the second minute after England gave the ball away cheaply, and Blackstenius then outran Jess Carter to score with a confident finish herself in the 25th minute.

Lucy Bronze pulled a goal back for England in the 79th minute, meeting Chloe Kelly’s cross and heading home from a tight angle to reignite the white-clad fans in the crowd and substitute Michelle Agyemang levelled two minutes later with a superb poacher’s finish to send the game to extra-time.

Both sides had their fair share of chances in extra-time but the game went to penalties.

Swedish goalkeeper Jennifer Falk saved four spot kicks and skied the potentially decisive penalty over the bar, but Lucy Bronze fired England into the lead and Holmberg skied her attempt as the champions went through to the last four.

