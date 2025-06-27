Stephen Bradley calls on Shamrock Rovers to right wrongs against Waterford

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley says he expects his side to atone for their defeat by Bohemians by putting in a much better performance against Waterford United on Friday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Stephen Bradley wants Monday night’s chastening 2-0 defeat to Bohemians at Dalymount Park to act as a wake-up call for Shamrock Rovers.

Bohemians’ tenacious press from the first whistle saw them take an early lead through Dayle Rooney, with James Clarke adding a second in an utterly dominant first-half display.

Rovers remain nine points clear at the top of the table, albeit with two games more played than their arch-rivals, with head coach Bradley adamant it’s now about getting back to their high levels of performance when Waterford visit Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.

“We didn’t deserve anything from the game, I think that was quite clear to see,” reflected Bradley on their loss in Phibsborough.

“We were lucky at half-time it was only two, that hasn’t changed. What has changed is we understand the reasons why. But in terms of the game itself, we can have no complaints.

“Sometimes in life and football, you need a kick up the arse, you know? Sometimes it’s not a bad thing.

“Would you prefer it not to be in games like that? Of course you would. But such is life. Sometimes you think it’s going right and then you get a slap in the face. And, yeah, sometimes it’s a good thing. It’s only a good thing if you put the wrongs right and that’s up to us to do.”

They aim to start that process against a Waterford side they have already beaten twice this season.

“The beauty of football is it gives you a second chance, it gives you an opportunity,” added Bradley. “What we’ve been brilliant at as a group is moving on quite quickly, win, lose or draw. And we’ve always done that and the reason is the next challenge is what’s in front of us and we’ve got to be ready for Waterford and that will be the aim.”

Defender Adam Matthews remains Rovers’ only injury absentee.

Beaten just twice in eight games since John Coleman came in as manager, Waterford make an enforced change in midfield due to on-loan Conan Noonan being ineligible to play against his parent club.

Waterford have been formally sanctioned by the FAI following the clubs’ last meeting at the RSC on May 16th, when a Waterford fan directed a racist comment at Rovers’ 16-year-old winger Victor Ozhianvuna while he was warming up. A Garda investigation, which Waterford fully supports, continues.

Bohemians head coach Alan Reynolds wants a repeat of Monday’s high energy levels, both on and off the pitch, when they host Sligo Rovers.

“We started with the right tempo and aggression and the backing we got from the crowd helped us maintain it,” said Reynolds of their third victory of the season against Shamrock Rovers.

“I’m never someone to go out and rally the fans, but I felt it was important to do that before the game on Monday. Our fans responded – they lifted the roof off – and our players gave it back in spades with a brilliant response and a brilliant result.”

Following Damien Duff’s shock departure last Sunday, Joey O’Brien continues in caretaker charge of Shelbourne as they visit Galway United.

Sent off in their defeat to Sligo Rovers on Monday night, Galway’s New Zealand striker Moses Dyer, the leading scorer in the Premier Division with 10 goals, appears to have played his last game for the club, having been linked with a move to Asia.

Friday night’s fixtures (7.45pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Bohemians v Sligo Rovers; Cork City v St Patrick’s Athletic; Derry City v Drogheda United; Galway United v Shelbourne; Shamrock Rovers v Waterford, 8pm.

First Division: Athlone Town v Bray Wanderers; Dundalk v Cobh Ramblers; Treaty United v Finn Harps; Wexford v Kerry.