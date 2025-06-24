Keith Andrews emerges as frontrunner for Brentford job

Former Republic of Ireland international Keith Andrews has emerged as the leading candidate to take over as Brentford’s new head coach.

Brentford are continuing their recruitment process to find Thomas Frank’s replacement after he left to take over at Premier League rivals Tottenham, and no definitive timescale has been set.

Andrews, 44, joined Brentford last summer and while largely credited with the club’s set-piece success, his role at the at Gtech Community Stadium is all-encompassing.

The former midfielder has built up a strong reputation following coaching roles with Sheffield United, MK Dons and the Republic of Ireland, where he was assistant manager to Stephen Kenny.

Following Frank’s departure, Brentford are expected to announce a restructure of the coaching set-up ahead of the new Premier League season, which begins at Nottingham Forest on August 16th.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna and ex-Ajax manager Francesco Farioli have both been linked with the Bees job.

Earlier this month, Claus Norgaard left his role as assistant coach following two-and-a-half years with the west London club.

Reports had emerged linking Damien Duff with a coaching role at Brentford alongside Andrews, following on from the former Ireland winger’s shock resignation as manager of Shelbourne. But both Duff and sources at Brentford have denied the rumours.