Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley wary of threat posed by Cork City’s livewire attackers

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley with Trevor Clarke after their win over Shelbourne at Tolka Park last week. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

It’s first versus last at Tallaght Stadium on Friday evening as Shamrock Rovers look to strengthen their hold on top spot in the Premier Division when Cork City visit Dublin 24.

Unbeaten in 10 games, with seven victories in their last eight, Rovers are in cruise mode and enjoying their best form of the campaign. Stephen Bradley’s side sit nine points clear at the summit, albeit with two games more played than second-placed Bohemians, who they meet at Dalymount Park on Monday in a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash.

Conversely, these are worrying times for Cork City, who are bottom of the league, two points adrift of Sligo Rovers and an alarming 10 points behind third-from-bottom Waterford. They travel to the capital on the back of last Friday’s 2-0 home defeat to Bohemians. Manager Gerard Nash is still searching for his first win since taking charge four games ago.

With no victory in eight and just two from 19 all season, Cork are in a battle to avoid relegation for a third time in six seasons.

“The task is huge. We are in a fight, we know that,” said Nash after last week’s defeat. “We have 17 games [remaining] and we have to be better. The players care and we need to show fight and spirit now, starting in Tallaght.”

The Leesiders held Rovers to a 1-1 draw at Turner’s Cross early last month. Bradley is fully respectful of the challenge they bring despite the 29-point gap between the sides.

Cork City's Sean Maguire was singled out by Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

“When you have (Seán) Maguire, Djenairo Daniels and Cathal O’Sullivan, their attacking threat with those three is as good as any in the country,” said the Rovers manager, whose only injury absentee is defender Adam Matthews.

“Seán Maguire’s movement is very similar to (Waterford’s) Padraig Amond, very good and very clever. O’Sullivan is a very good young player and Daniels causes real problems, so they must be respected and Cork as a team must be also.”

Having gone second in the table last week, Bohs manager Alan Reynolds brings his team to his native Waterford as they strive to make it three wins on the bounce to maintain their momentum ahead of hosting arch-rivals Rovers on Monday.

“Waterford are a good side,” said Reynolds, whose team has won nine of their last 12 games since languishing second bottom of the table at the end of March.

Bohemians celebrate after Rhys Brennan's goal against Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium on April 21st, which helped turn their season around. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“They had a great record against us last season and they’ve beaten us already at Dalymount this season, so it’s another game where I think we’re going into it with something to prove.”

Shelbourne welcome Derry City to Tolka Park with manager Damien Duff warning his players not to be distracted by next month’s Champions League clash with Linfield.

“Your league form is what gets you to Europe. Don’t take your eye off that,” said Duff. “The lads need to realise they have to be on form individually to be in contention to start or play in Europe. That’s very different to just being motivated by the occasion.

“It has to be collective and it has to carry. Build the form, attack the league, take that to Europe.”

Friday’s fixtures (all 7.45pm)

Premier Division

Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers

Galway United v St Patrick’s Athletic

Shelbourne v Derry City

Waterford v Bohemians

Shamrock Rovers v Cork City

First Division

Athlone Town v Finn Harps

Dundalk v Treaty United

Kerry FC v Bray Wanderers

UCD v Cobh Ramblers

Wexford v Longford Town