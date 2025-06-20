Liverpool agree deal to sign Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth for £40m

Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez in action against Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a Premier League match at Anfield in August 2023. Photograph: Darren Staples/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth for £40 million (€46.7 million). The left-back is to undergo a medical next week before signing a five-year deal with the Premier League champions.

The 21-year-old Hungary international has enjoyed two impressive seasons with Bournemouth after joining from AZ in July 2023, helping them finish ninth last season. Liverpool already have two left-backs in Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas. Robertson is of interest to Atlético Madrid and Tsimikas could well leave after spending five years largely as a backup to the Scotland captain.

Bournemouth have already brought in a replacement for Kerkez – Adrien Truffert from Rennes, who will battle with January arrival Julio Soler for a starting place under Andoni Iraola next season.

Liverpool are working hard in the transfer market. They have already completed a £29.5 million (€34.5 million) deal for the right-back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen and are close to signing Florian Wirtz from the Bundesliga club. The Germany playmaker had a medical on Friday ahead of completing a £100 million (€116.9 million) move to Merseyside.

There is likely to be further dealings between Liverpool and Leverkusen with the two clubs in talks over a deal for Jarell Quansah. The centre-back, who is currently representing England at the European Under-21 Championship, is valued at more than £30 million (€35 million) by the Anfield club.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray are considering a move for Ilkay Gündogan, with Manchester City open to a transfer for the 34-year-old midfielder.

The Turkish club are believed to have inquired about Gündogan’s availability in the winter window but City did not want him to leave midway through the season.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

But with Pep Guardiola having signed Nico González in February and Tijjani Reijnders in this window, with Rodri again fit after a serious knee injury and Mateo Kovacic expected back from an Achilles problem in mid-September, game time for Gündogan may be limited.

Although the one-year extension on Gündogan’s contract was triggered towards the end of last season after he played a certain number of minutes, he may be allowed to leave without a fee.

The German, whose parents were born in Turkey, is believed to have a desire to play for Galatasaray, the Super Lig champions.

The former Germany international, who turns 35 in October, suggested he still had much to offer. “There seems to be a trend at the moment in football where people are saying: ‘This player is too old,’ or: ‘Another one cannot run any more.’ But we always have had this in football.

“You need experienced players on the pitch. I know that when I was 18 or 19 I was looking up to those experienced players. Just by watching what they did – and how they did it – I learned. It wasn’t always necessary for them to say anything. All young players need some experience around them. Sometimes you don’t have to work harder but work smarter.” – Guardian