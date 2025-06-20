Brilliant Lionel Messi free-kick leads Inter Miami past Porto while PSG are stunned at Club World Cup

Lionel Messi converted a delicious free-kick in the 54th minute to propel Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over FC Porto in a Group A match of the Fifa Club World Cup on Thursday afternoon.

After Porto struck first through Samu Omorodion’s penalty in the eighth minute, Marcelo Weigandt set up Telasco Segovia’s equalising goal shortly after half-time. But Miami found the decisive moment in the second half as Messi scored the 68th free-kick of his illustrious career.

The set piece was set up for Miami when Messi was taken down just outside the penalty area by Rodrigo Mora, following a run down the middle of the field. The crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was chanting “Messi!” Messi! Messi!” before his left-footed effort cleared the Porto wall and ripped the net in the top right corner.

Both teams scored their first goals of the tournament, after Miami drew 0-0 with Al Ahly on Saturday and Porto had a similar stalemate against Palmeiras on Sunday.

After a VAR review, it was determined that Miami’s Noah Allen committed a foul in the penalty area against João Mário, leading to Samu’s penalty that was deflected by goalkeeper Oscar Ustari and in for the game’s opening goal. Samu (21), scored 19 goals in 30 Primeira Liga matches for the Portuguese side this past season.

Miami levelled less than 90 seconds into the second half, as Weigandt’s cross into the box was finished by Segovia, who fired in the equaliser past a sprawling Ramos. The MLS side then continued their great start to the second half, as Mora’s foul led to Messi’s successful free-kick – perfectly placed in the top corner.

Inter Miami return to South Florida on Monday, knowing a victory over Brazilian club Palmeiras at Hard Rock Stadium will lock up a spot in the Round of 16. In desperate need of a win, Porto close out group play against Al Ahly at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In the final match of the day, Brazil’s Botafogo stunned European champions PSG 1-0 to throw Group B wide open.

PSG dominated possession at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena but Botafogo’s defence stood tall to withstand waves of attacks from the French side in the first competitive meeting between the two clubs.

A turnover in midfield generated an opportunity for Igor Jesus, whose deflected shot left PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma flat-footed and only able to watch as the ball skipped into the net in the 36th minute.

PSG continued to be the aggressors in the second half as Botafogo were content to protect their lead and try to capitalise on the break. PSG, who had scored 19 goals in their last five matches, had the ball in the net in the 79th minute but the goal was chalked off for offside and Botafogo held for the shock win.

In the day’s other games, Pablo Barrios’ brace lifted Atlético Madrid to a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders, getting the Spanish side’s Group B campaign back on track.

José López scored in the 60th minute to lift Brazil’s Palmeiras to a 2-0 victory over Egypt’s Al Ahly in Group A on Thursday afternoon in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Weverton made two key saves to help Palmeiras keep a clean sheet.