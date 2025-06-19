Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé admitted to hospital with acute gastroenteritis

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé has been hospitalised in the United States with acute gastroenteritis. Photograph: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has been admitted to hospital in the United States with “acute gastroenteritis”. The 26-year-old France international missed Wednesday night’s 1-1 Club World Cup draw with Al Hilal in Miami through illness, with head coach Xabi Alonso revealing he had a fever.

Now the club has confirmed the severity of the illness with the player undergoing tests in a bid to determine his treatment.

A statement on Madrid’s official website said: “Our player Kylian Mbappé is suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been admitted to hospital in order to undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment.”

Alonso’s men are due to play their second Group H fixture against Mexican side CF Pachuca in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday.

They sit second in their group after the opening round of fixtures, two points behind Red Bull Salzburg, who beat Pachuca 2-1 in Cincinnati during the early hours of Thursday morning.