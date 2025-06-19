Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has been admitted to hospital in the United States with “acute gastroenteritis”. The 26-year-old France international missed Wednesday night’s 1-1 Club World Cup draw with Al Hilal in Miami through illness, with head coach Xabi Alonso revealing he had a fever.
Now the club has confirmed the severity of the illness with the player undergoing tests in a bid to determine his treatment.
A statement on Madrid’s official website said: “Our player Kylian Mbappé is suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been admitted to hospital in order to undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment.”
Alonso’s men are due to play their second Group H fixture against Mexican side CF Pachuca in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday.
Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé admitted to hospital with acute gastroenteritis
Club World Cup: Broadcasters try their best to big up Fifa’s most unloved tournament
Real Madrid held by Al-Hilal on Trent Alexander Arnold’s debut
Phil Foden stars in Manchester City win over Wydad AC but Rico Lewis sees red
They sit second in their group after the opening round of fixtures, two points behind Red Bull Salzburg, who beat Pachuca 2-1 in Cincinnati during the early hours of Thursday morning.