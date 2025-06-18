Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk could face four-year ban after FA charge over failed drugs test

Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk could face a lengthy ban after being charged by the Football Association with doping offences. Under FA regulations the winger could be banned for as long as four years after providing a positive A sample last year. It is believed the banned performance-enhancing substance meldonium was found in Mudryk’s system.

The Ukraine international has not played since last November and was provisionally suspended while he and Chelsea waited for the results of a B sample.

An FA spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with anti-doping rule violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of Regulations 3 and 4 of the FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations. As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time.”

Chelsea declined to comment. In December the club said: “Mykhailo has confirmed categorically that he has never knowingly used any banned substances.” - Guardian