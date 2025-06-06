Ireland v Senegal live updates: Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side face Senegal at the Aviva

International friendly: Republic of Ireland v Senegal, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

Senegal fans Hussein Ofai and Dior Diallo make their way to the Aviva ahead of the game. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The good news (or bad news, depending on how you see it) is Senegal aren’t in short supply of talent beyond their main man Mané.

Previewing this evening’s game, Gavin Cummiskey gave us a quick run through of Senegalese players whose names ought to ring a bell:

“Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye, Everton team-mates of Jake O’Brien, were a positive presence at Goodison Park last season, while Ismaïla Sarr excelled during Crystal Palace’s FA Cup success, scoring twice in the semi-final win over Aston Villa.

Add Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr and Nicolas Jackson, who scored 10 goals as Chelsea’s primary striker, to the equation and Ireland could face a chastising 90 minutes.”

[ Hallgrímsson stresses Ireland’s World Cup ambitions before valuable Senegal testOpens in new window ]

Fans heading to the Aviva this evening will be denied the privilege of seeing Senegal’s Sadio Mané live in action. The former Liverpool (turned Bayern Munich, turned Al-Nassr) star asked to sit this one out.

We won’t take it personally. He’s also giving the England game a miss, so at least he’s not just snubbing us.

Hello and welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for the Republic of Ireland's international friendly against Senegal.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45pm.

We'll be keeping you up to date on all action, as well as reports, ratings and reactions from our writers after the final whistle.

To get us started, here’s Ireland’s starting XI:

STARTING XI | Ireland v Senegal



First starts in a green shirt for @LCFC winger Kasey McAteer and @IpswichTown midfielder Jack Taylor as Adam Idah starts up front 👏



Great to see Will Smallbone return to the starting line-up with kick-off at 7.45pm 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/R1SP0l7Oyg — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) June 6, 2025

Ireland: C Kelleher, M Doherty, R Manning, D O’Shea, W Smallbone, J Knight, A Idah, R Brady, K McAteer, J Taylor, N Collins (capt).

Subs: M O’Leary, J Keeley, J O’Brien, T Parrot, E Ferguson, A Omobamidele, A Moran, L Scales, F Ebosele, J Honohan, J Patrick, K Phillips.