Soccer

Ireland v Senegal live updates: Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side face Senegal at the Aviva

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45pm

Adam Idah during a training session in Abbottstown on Thursday ahead of Friday's game against Senegal at the Aviva. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Adam Idah during a training session in Abbottstown on Thursday ahead of Friday's game against Senegal at the Aviva. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Muireann Duffy's picture
Muireann Duffy
Fri Jun 06 2025 - 18:35
International friendly: Republic of Ireland v Senegal, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

Key reads:

-8 minutes ago
Senegal fans Hussein Ofai and Dior Diallo make their way to the Aviva ahead of the game. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Senegal fans Hussein Ofai and Dior Diallo make their way to the Aviva ahead of the game. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
8 minutes ago

The good news (or bad news, depending on how you see it) is Senegal aren’t in short supply of talent beyond their main man Mané.

Previewing this evening’s game, Gavin Cummiskey gave us a quick run through of Senegalese players whose names ought to ring a bell:

“Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye, Everton team-mates of Jake O’Brien, were a positive presence at Goodison Park last season, while Ismaïla Sarr excelled during Crystal Palace’s FA Cup success, scoring twice in the semi-final win over Aston Villa.

Add Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr and Nicolas Jackson, who scored 10 goals as Chelsea’s primary striker, to the equation and Ireland could face a chastising 90 minutes.”

Read the full preview below:

Hallgrímsson stresses Ireland’s World Cup ambitions before valuable Senegal test ]

12 minutes ago

Fans heading to the Aviva this evening will be denied the privilege of seeing Senegal’s Sadio Mané live in action. The former Liverpool (turned Bayern Munich, turned Al-Nassr) star asked to sit this one out.

We won’t take it personally. He’s also giving the England game a miss, so at least he’s not just snubbing us.

17 minutes ago

Hello and welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for the Republic of Ireland’s international friendly against Senegal.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45pm.

We’ll be keeping you up to date on all action, as well as reports, ratings and reactions from our writers after the final whistle.

To get us started, here’s Ireland’s starting XI:

Ireland: C Kelleher, M Doherty, R Manning, D O’Shea, W Smallbone, J Knight, A Idah, R Brady, K McAteer, J Taylor, N Collins (capt).

Subs: M O’Leary, J Keeley, J O’Brien, T Parrot, E Ferguson, A Omobamidele, A Moran, L Scales, F Ebosele, J Honohan, J Patrick, K Phillips.

Republic of Ireland MNTHeimir Hallgrímsson