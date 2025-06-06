Ireland 1 Senegal 1: How Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side rated at the Aviva Stadium

Ireland’s Kasey McAteer celebrates his goal against Senegal at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford)

A quiet night until the 52nd minute when he made a brilliant tip-of-the-fingers save from Krépin Diatta’s header. Could do nothing about Senegal’s equaliser. Brentford have themselves a bargain. Rating: 8

Matt Doherty (Wolves)

This fella’s international career looked done and dusted not so long ago, but after a good season with Wolves, he’s continued his solid form for Ireland. Replaced by Jake O’Brien on 67 minutes. Rating: 7

Nathan Collins (Brentford)

Helped set up Kasey McAteer’s opening goal and was rarely troubled by a Senegal attack that was on the decidedly lacklustre side ... until they equalised. Rating: 7

Dara O’Shea (Ipswich)

As with Collins, his central defensive partner, he didn’t have a whole lot to do at the back, but was left furiously frustrated by that 82nd-minute leveller. Rating: 7

Robbie Brady (Preston)

No more than his team-mates, the newly crowned senior men’s international player of the year would have expected a busier night. Instead, he was able to push forward at will. Rating: 7

Ryan Manning (Southampton)

Came close enough to making it 2-0 after Will Smallbone’s initial shot was saved early in the second half, and was an attacking threat on the flanks in the first half. Replaced by Killian Phillips on 67 minutes. Rating: 7

Jason Knight (Bristol City)

“Industrious”, as we know, is his middle name, but despite an impressive showing from the team, he was never really able to put his mark on the game. Rating: 6

Will Smallbone (Southampton)

Some loose passing and gave up possession too cheaply at times but, as ever, no end of work-rate. Brought out a fine save from Yehvann Diouf early in the second half. Rating: 6

Jack Taylor (Ipswich)

Largely anonymous in his first start for Ireland, couldn’t get in to the game at all. Replaced by Evan Ferguson on 57 minutes. Rating: 5

Adam Idah (Celtic)

Got the nod ahead of Evan Ferguson and Troy Parrott in the central attacking role, but hold-up play not the best, nor was his service. Ineffective. Rating: 5

Kasey McAteer (Leicester City)

Marked his first start for Ireland with a goal on 21 minutes, nimble feet helping him turn home the rebound from the bar after Yehvann Diouf’s brilliant initial save. A lively and impressive showing from the Leicester man. Rating: 8

Substitutes

Evan Ferguson (Brighton), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Killian Phillips (St Mirren), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Festy Ebosele (Istanbul Basaksehir), Andrew Moran (Brighton). Rating: 6

Manager: Heimir Hallgrímsson. Selected a surprisingly experimental-ish line-up when he was expected to go for a more tried and trusted eleven in the build-up to September’s World Cup qualifiers. Nearly paid off, though. Rating: 7