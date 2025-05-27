Carlo Ancelotti lands in Brazil relishing prospect of ending World Cup drought

Carlo Ancelotti said it is "an honour to lead the best national team in the world". Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

One of the best coaches in history working with the best national team in the world. This is how Carlo Ancelotti was introduced as the new head coach of the Brazil national team. Despite having worked for the biggest clubs in the world, the Italian did not hide his joy at the new challenge of leading the Seleção in their hunt for a sixth World Cup title.

“It is an honour to lead the best national team in the world. I have a great mission, so that Brazil can be champions again. I have always had a very special connection with Brazil. The reception yesterday was incredible,” Ancelotti said.

More than 250 journalists attended the presentation. In addition to the first press conference, he also announced the 23 players who will represent the Seleção in the games against Ecuador and Paraguay in the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches. The headline was the absence of Neymar and the return of the experienced Casemiro and Richarlison.

Important names in Brazilian football were present. Luiz Felipe Scolari, head coach of Brazil’s 2002 World Cup winners, wished him luck and presented Ancelotti with a coach’s jacket from the national team. In addition to Scolari, the presentation was attended by Júnior, 1982 and 1986 World Cup player, and Denílson, a 2002 World Cup winner, and featured videos of national idols who have worked with Ancelotti, such as Zico, Kaká and Falcão.

READ MORE

Carlo Ancelotti (left) receives the team's jacket from former Brazil head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari. Photograph: Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images

“Connection with Brazil began in the 1980s, with Falcão and Cerezo. Then with Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Pato, Kaká, Marcelo, Cafu and currently with Vini [Vinícius Júnior], Rodrygo, Militão and Endrick. But this will be the first time I will work in Rio. I have lived in big cities around the world, but I’ve never lived in Rio. I want to enjoy this city,” Ancelotti said.

His good humour contrasts with the situation that greets him, one of the worst in the history of the team. Not only will the squad head to the United States in 2026 after a 24-year drought since their last World Cup win, equalling the period without any titles from 1970 to 1994, but the head coach arrives to find a Brazilian Football Confederation mired in political instability.

Since 2012, no elected president of the CBF has managed to complete his term, with all either being removed or resigning over various scandals. However, the CBF was not a topic at Ancelotti’s press conference, with more focus on the failed attempts to hire him as coach in 2023. “Our negotiations began two years ago. But it ended because I had a contract with Real Madrid. That’s why I come just now,” he said.

Ancelotti promised upon landing to learn Portuguese but not everything will be work in his new life. “Today you can watch all the matches anywhere in the world. You can watch Flamengo, Palmeiras, Botafogo ...” he said. “But now I need to spend some time in Brazil to get to know the structure of Brazilian football, the players. But I also want to have a holiday to enjoy the country. I’ve never been to Corcovado. I’m not going to work 365 days a year. I also want to have a holiday to enjoy Brazil.”

Brazilian culture was a topic discussed by the new coach. In his autobiography The Beautiful Games of an Ordinary Genius, Ancelotti had already reported a little about the particularities of Brazilian players. One of them is the patriarchal relationship between athletes and coaches.

Casemiro after Brazil's defeat in the 2022 World Cup quarter-final against Croatia. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

“The personal relation is very important. I always pay special attention to this. It’s not just a professional issue. Each player has a different character. Brazil has spectacular players. But what sets Brazilians apart is that they can do serious things and also fun things. I like that and I also care about having a great work environment,” he said.

In his first squad, Ancelotti sprang a surprise with the return of Casemiro, one of the defensive pillars at Real Madrid under his management from 2021 to 2023. Ancelotti had talked to the Manchester United midfielder before signing a contract with Brazil and asked for information about the team’s current situation.

“Casemiro is here because of his quality. Within this quality, there is also experience and leadership. Estêvão [the 18-year-old Palmeiras winger] has also been called up because of his quality. I like this connection between young and experienced players,” Ancelotti said. “Young players bring joy and enthusiasm. Experienced players bring knowledge, reading and experience. Estêvão can help Casemiro. Casemiro can help Estêvão.”

Ancelotti also used humour to explain Vinícius Júnior’s situation. With only six goals for Brazil, the forward is a target of criticism in the country for not repeating his good performances at Real Madrid. But Ancelotti suggested that this situation will end.

“Brazilian players have a lot of affection for their national team and this affects their natural thinking a little. I’m going to try to get the best version of Vini. He’s a sensational, fantastic player. Will Brazil play like Real Madrid? I hope. But like last year. Not this year,” he said. – Guardian