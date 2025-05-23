Colin Healy doubles down on claims he was told he would be kept on as assistant coach to national women’s team

Colin Healy, then Ireland assistant coach, is seen at the European Women's Championship qualifier against Sweden at the Aviva in May last year. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Colin Healy has accused the FAI’s outgoing chief football officer Marc Canham and its chief executive David Courell of lying about his departure as assistant coach to the Republic of Ireland women’s team.

Healy was assistant coach from September 2023 to last December, when his contract was not renewed following the defeat to Wales in the Euro 2025 play-offs.

Healy and his agent Graham Barrett claim that Canham had “verbally assured” them before the play-off that Healy would continue in his job unless Ireland were “hammered” by Wales.

This assurance had prompted the 45-year-old to turn down an offer to manage the Cobh Ramblers men’s team.

Canham has repeatedly stated that no assurances were given to Healy or Barrett.

Courell claims that Healy “misinterpreted” a text message that the CEO sent on December 12th, the day after his contract ended, that suggested the FAI would have been open to retaining the coach if not for a job offer from Kerry FC.

“That’s not true,” Healy said this week.

Healy also said that no bereavement support was offered by the FAI board or leadership following the death of his wife Kelly in April last year.

“When Kelly passed I had text messages here and there, but other than that, [nothing]. We [subsequently] got an apology for that,” Healy said.

“The only [FAI] support I had was from Eileen Gleeson and the [coaching] staff and the players.”

On December 11th last year Canham told Healy, during a four-minute phone conversation, that his contract was not being renewed.

Healy said that Courell texted him the following day to indicate that he would have been welcomed back to the FAI if he did not have a job offer from Kerry FC.

“I got a text from David that they were hoping I would continue. After the year that I had, the [Ireland] job suited my family [Healy has two children, Arran (20) and Holly (13)]. I could do a lot of work from home [when not in camp for internationals].”

The FAI CEO has repeatedly claimed that you “misinterpreted” his text, what’s your response to that?

“That’s not true.”

When the Kerry job first came up, late last year, is it credible to suggest Courell believed you were leaving the FAI to manage the first-division club?

“We’d spoken to them, but I wasn’t leaving the FAI to go to the Kerry job. That was never the case.”

What did Canham say to you initially about keeping your job?

“Cobh Ramblers were interested and they had offered me a contract. When I spoke to Cobh – I got permission from the FAI – they knew my contract was up after the Wales game. It was close to home so it made sense, but I was given assurances that we would be staying on. I was talked out of going to Cobh.”

By Canham?

“Yes, and by Eileen Gleeson, who was fully sure we were going to be staying on. I enjoyed my time working with the team at the FAI, so I turned down the [Cobh] job. It was a two-year contract around the corner from my house. I was led to believe I was going to be staying on.”

Eileen Gleeson and Colin Healy before the UEFA European women's qualifier play-off final second leg game against Wales last December. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

How did Canham convey those assurances?

“Bar a hammering against Wales [in Euro 2025 play-off], when [the board] might have to make a decision, they were happy with what we were doing.”

Did he use the phrase ‘bar a hammering’?

“Yeah, ‘bar a hammering’.” [Canham denies this exchange happened.]

Do you think Canham always planned to replace you and Gleeson with Carla Ward and Alan Mahon?

“I don’t know. I had work elsewhere, and I was [dissuaded] from doing it. That’s wrong in any line of work. We had a difficult year. I have to look after two kids and I’m out of work. I think it’s wrong.”

When and how did Canham relay the news?

“December 11th. A four-minute phone call. I was the assistant coach of the national team. Would you not bring me up to Dublin and sit down, have a conversation? I didn’t have to go back [after Kelly died in April]. I could have stayed off the whole year and said I’m not ready. But I went back for the players, for the staff, and I went back for myself. I don’t think they showed too much respect for that.”

Was there any reason from Canham as to why they let you go?

“He told me it was the board’s decision.”

Courell’s text referred to an offer from Kerry?

“We were speaking to one or two clubs, but at the time the kids were the most important thing and I wasn’t in any shape to take a [new] role at that time. Holly is still in school and I wanted to stay with the FAI. I wanted to stay with the team.”

What was your reaction to Canham saying no “verbal assurances” were made and Courell saying you “misinterpreted” his text at the Carla Ward unveiling on January 16th?

“I was a bit upset by it. Not surprised.”

They were not telling the truth?

“No.”

What specifically?

“They said I ‘misinterpreted’ what they said. It was on television, so everybody sees it. They said it was a football decision that I wasn’t [offered a contract renewal], but why did the CEO, in his text, say that he was hoping for me to continue? I found that very strange.”

Do you feel let down by the FAI?

“I travelled the world with Ireland. I captained the under-21s. Played senior. Did all my coaching badges with [Ireland under-19s coach] Tom Mohan. The FAI have done so much for me, and I had some great years, but to leave the way it happened hurt.”

Would you have confidence in Courell’s ability to lead the FAI?

“That is a hard question. I probably won’t answer that one.”

Considering the past year, did the FAI’s handling of your situation surprise you?

“It did surprise me, it really did, because it is the highest level. I think they have to change. Whenever I was releasing players at Cork City or when I was released as a player, you are sat down and given the reason why you are released. It is not text messages or calls. It is face-to-face conversations. Mistakes were made. The way I have been treated is a lack of respect.”

How difficult was it to go public?

“It was very difficult for my kids. They were upset as well, from what happened. Holly used to go to the matches and she loved it. That was all taken away from her.”

How are the kids doing?

“Good days and bad days, isn’t there. I am up [in Dublin] doing this and Arran is at home minding Holly. We made that decision together that I would go back to work. I used to go away with the Irish team for 12 days and the two kids were at home by themselves. The house is quiet.”