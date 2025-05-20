Marmoush scores screamer as Manchester City climb to third with win over Bournemouth

Premier League: Manchester City 3 (Marmoush 14, Bernardo 38, Nico Gonzalez 89) Bournemouth 1 (Jebbison 90+6)

Manchester City gave Kevin De Bruyne a victory in his final appearance at Etihad Stadium, as Omar Marmoush, Bernardo Silva and Nico Gonzalez scored in a 3-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Tuesday that saw them climb to third in the table.

City have 68 points with one game remaining, two points above Newcastle United, Chelsea and Aston Villa in the nervy chase for a top-five finish and Champions League qualification.

Both sides finished the game with 10 men after City’s Mateo Kovacic was shown a red card in the 67th minute, followed by Lewis Cook for the visitors in the 73rd.

Marmoush scored in the 14th minute when he drifted forward before unleashing a scorcher from 30 yards out that dipped just inside the top-left corner.

Silva doubled their lead in the 38th when Ilkay Gundogan cut the ball back for the Portuguese who slotted it in at the near post. Gonzalez scored in the 89th with a run from deep before whipping the ball past goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Daniel Jebbison pulled one back for Bournemouth seconds before the final whistle.

But the night belonged to captain De Bruyne, who played an emotional final game at Etihad Stadium after an illustrious 10-year career for City.

The Belgian, however, had a ridiculous first-half miss, hammering Marmoush’s cross off the underside of the crossbar from close range and then holding his head in disbelief.

De Bruyne hugged his teammates when he was subbed off to a standing ovation in the 69th minute. Midfielder Rodri saw his first action in eight months, as a late substitute.

