Louise Quinn recalled to Ireland squad alongside the uncapped Erin Healy

Ireland's Louise Quinn has been named in Carla Ward for the upcoming Nations League fixtures. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The soon to be retired Louise Quinn has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad to face Turkey and Slovenia in the Nations League. Ireland travel to Istanbul on May 30th before their final group match against Slovenia at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on June 3rd.

Quinn announced her retirement last month after a 21-year club career that included 121 caps for Ireland.

Carla Ward also included the uncapped Erin Healy after the American-born striker scored eight goals for Adelaide United in this season’s Australian A-League.

“I’ve never been to Ireland so hopefully I can go soon,” said Healy. “I would be so grateful. It would be super cool to play for them to represent my grandfather – that would be awesome. I’ve heard Ireland has a great fan base and I don’t know if I have played before that many fans.

“My grandpa grew up in Ireland and came to the US. So my mum is an Irish citizen, which allowed me to be as well. Right around when I graduated we decided to start the process.

“I just got my citizenship back in September, and I started thinking how it would be really cool to get an opportunity to play for their national team. So I’ve been talking with my agent and seeing if that’s a realistic goal, and using this season to help me get on their radar.

“I’m super excited I have the citizenship and it’s even a possibility.”

Injuries have ruled out Heather Payne (Achilles) and Leanne Kiernan (Quad) while Tara O’Hanlon, Jamie Finn, Lily Agg and Jess Ziu continue to recover from long-term injuries.

Shelbourne’s Aoibheann Clancy and Shamrock Rovers midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn are the only League of Ireland players in a 24-strong squad that includes 13 players born outside Ireland – seven from England, five Americans and Littlejohn who was born in Scotland.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe will link up with the squad in Turkey following Arsenal’s Champions League final against Barcelona in Lisbon on Saturday.

Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Unattached), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (West Ham United), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton & Hove Albion), Louise Quinn (Unattached), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Unattached), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ruesha Littlejohn (Shamrock Rovers), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Aoibheann Clancy (Shelbourne)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United), Saoirse Noonan (Celtic), Erin Healy (Adelaide United)

Nations League Fixtures

League B, Group 2

Friday, May 30th

Turkey v Ireland, Istanbul, 8pm

Tuesday, June 3rd

Ireland v Slovenia, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 6pm