Shane Robinson to replace Marc Canham as FAI’s chief football officer on interim basis

The FAI has announced that Shane Robinson will replace the outgoing chief football officer Marc Canham on an interim basis “until a permanent appointment is made.”

Robinson was the Shamrock Rovers academy lead until he joined the association in 2023 to work under Canham as the assistant director of football.

Robinson’s new title is “interim technical director.”

Canham was promoted internally last year to chief football officer but following issues surrounding the recruitment of international management and resistance to the football pathways plan, he will return home to England after just three years in Dubin.

READ MORE

“I’m happy to take over as interim technical director to continue the good work that Marc has been doing and ensure that we maintain momentum in the implementation of the football pathways plan,” said Robinson.

“This is an important period in Irish football, across all levels of the game, and we are working hard across the association with all stakeholders to ensure that we provide the best possible experience for everyone involved.”

The FAI have also parted company with Hannah Dingley, the head of women and girls’ football after just 12 months in the role. Manchester City confirmed her appointment as their girls’ head of academy.

This provides the FAI with an opportunity to reappoint Eileen Gleeson to the role she previously held, before becoming the Ireland head coach in September 2023. Gleeson remains a member of the FAI staff, in an unclear position since December 2024 when her contract as head coach was not renewed following failure to qualify for Euro 2025.