Hinshelwood earns Brighton late win over Liverpool to keep Euro hopes alive

Premier League: Brighton 3 Liverpool 2

Arne Slot spent the week partying in Ibiza after guiding Liverpool to their 20th league title with four games to spare. But against a Brighton team still desperate to qualify for Europe next season, the Dutchman and his team were brought back down to earth as Jack Hinshelwood’s late winner with his first touch off the bench sealed a memorable comeback for Fabian Hürzeler’s side.

It was no more than the hosts deserved after twice falling behind to goals from Harvey Elliot and Dominic Szoboszlai, with Yasin Ayari and then another substitute – Kaoru Mitoma – equalising to spark a frantic finale. Slot could surely have had no complaints as Mohamed Salah endured a night to forget in front of goal and Trent Alexander-Arnold didn’t even get on the pitch. Brighton can now travel to Tottenham on the final day knowing that their fate is in their own hands having edged ahead of Brentford into eighth in the table.

Liverpool’s players would probably rather have still been on the beach in Dubai after their exertions this season. But with their supporters having travelled in numbers and clearly enjoying a beautiful evening on the south coast, there was a surprising intensity about their start given they had nothing to play for.

Slot made four changes from the side that surrendered a two-goal lead against Arsenal, with Federico Chiesa handed his first Premier League start of the season. Alexander-Arnold was probably relieved to be named on the bench alongside captain Virgil van Dijk after being booed at Anfield last week following the announcement of his impending departure to Real Madrid.

It took only nine minutes for his replacement’s name to be sung by the away end after Cody Gakpo had curled wide inside the opening 60 seconds and Salah shot straight at Bart Verbruggen. Conor Bradley was given acres of space after being picked out by Salah and driving into the area, with Elliot on hand to tap into the empty net. It meant that Liverpool have scored in every away game for the first time ever in a league campaign.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates with Harvey Elliott after scoring his side's second goal. Photograph: Glyn KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Brighton’s prospects of making a return to European football had been boosted with seven points from their last three matches after a disastrous run seemed to have ruled them out of contention. Having spent the weekend watching their bitter rivals, Crystal Palace, win their first piece of major silverware, the home supporters hadn’t been thrilled to see their players giving Liverpool their latest guard of honour. But knowing that victory would put them within touching distance of securing eighth spot – which could still be enough for a place in the Conference League – Hürzeler’s side played their part in an exciting first half.

Bradley should have doubled Liverpool’s lead when he was set up by Chiesa’s quick feet but the Northern Irishman dragged his shot wide. Kostas Tsimikas was fortunate to escape when Danny Welbeck’s header appeared to strike his hand as it was deflected just off target but there was no sign of any intervention from the video assistant referee. Brighton didn’t have to wait long for their equaliser as a lovely combination between Welbeck and Ayari allowed the Sweden midfielder to deceive Alisson with a clever finish.

Yet a lapse of concentration cost them on the stroke of half-time when no one seemed to think it was necessary to pick up Szoboszlai from a quick free-kick and he managed to fire the ball over the goalkeeper, although his sheepish celebration suggested he may have been attempting a cross.

Hürzeler looked less than happy as he disappeared down the tunnel and his side came out with renewed purpose after the break. Alisson produced a full-stretch save to tip away Welbeck’s free-kick before holding on to a stinging drive from Brajan Gruda as Yankuba Minteh waited to snaffle the rebound. To the delight of the home supporters, somehow Salah contrived to miss from eight yards when Gakpo had teed him up perfectly. Welbeck had almost as good an opportunity at the other end following a sumptuous back-heel from Gruda inside the area but his shot was straight at Alisson.

That was the prompt for Slot to ring the changes just as Alexander-Arnold emerged to warm up for the first time before promptly taking his seat again. Darwin Núñez almost had an instant impact when he and Bradley set up Salah again but Verbruggen produced a sharp save. Instead, it was a Brighton substitute who made a crucial impact as Mitoma lashed home acrobatically after Alisson parried Welbeck’s drive into his path.

The equaliser seemed to breathe new life into Hürzeler’s players. Having come close when Mats Wieffer was denied a penalty, there was an agonising wait before VAR confirmed Matt O’Riley was on side when he crossed for Hinshelwood. – Guardian