Shamrock Rovers looking inevitable and Bohs could be contenders – what we learned from Friday night’s League of Ireland action

Feeling of inevitability around Shamrock Rovers

A couple of weeks ago, giving an interview after Shamrock Rovers’ 2-2 draw with Shelbourne, Jack Byrne suggested that if the Hoops were not fighting at the top of the table this season, certain players would no longer be at the club.

Ten points from a possible 12 in the four games since represent a good response to that threat. Rovers are now two clear at the top of the League of Ireland, and with their history of finishing seasons stronger than they start them, things are looking ahead of schedule.

Waterford began brightly at the RSC and took the lead 10 minutes in. Ryan Burke’s cross was flat and inviting, though still a good 12 yards from goal when Pádraig Amond latched on to it. The veteran striker is so clever from this sort of range, and his flicked header bent beautifully into the top corner.

The away side gradually grew into the game. About 25 minutes in, a long throw-in down the line found Aaron Greene, who played a simple cut-back to Rory Gaffney for the equaliser. It was well contested from there on until Waterford goalkeeper Stephen McMullan, who had been performing well, handed the game away, inexplicably side-footing a pass straight to Michael Noonan, who rolled the ball into an empty net with McMullan scurrying desperately to reach it.

Graham Burke added a late third, indebted to the tenacity and power of new Republic of Ireland recruit Josh Honohan. Waterford had been pushing for an equaliser, but Rovers calmly flexed their muscle, sending an ominous warning sign to title rivals.

New manager watches on as Cork City surrender another lead

Remarkably, Cork City have dropped points from winning positions in eight of their 16 league games this season.

New manager Gerard Nash was in attendance to watch his side at St Pat’s, and he can be pleased with a lot of what he saw. Up against high pressure and the sharp prongs of Mason Melia, Aidan Keena and Jake Mulraney, the Leesiders managed to turn around a half-time deficit and they led with 15 minutes to go.

It looked as though Stephen Kenny’s side were set for a first home defeat of the season, but a familiar script unfolded. With 89 minutes on the clock, Zack Elbouzedi forced home an equaliser courtesy of the unfortunate Matthew Kiernan. Then, deep into stoppage time, Elbouzedi teed up Jamie Lennon, whose fizzed effort across goal found the corner.

This was not a game Cork City were expected to win, but the trend of collapsing is cause for concern. Depleted by injuries and suspension, there are positives to take from the performance – Nash needs to turn them into points.

Connacht derby piles misery on Galway United

Most sides in the League of Ireland have to endure a difficult run of defeats at some point in the season, and Galway United are in the midst of theirs.

Four losses in a row are highly unusual for John Caulfield’s side, who have been notoriously difficult to beat since returning to the premier division in 2023. This was a redemptive, confidence-boosting win for Sligo, meanwhile, who remain bottom of the table but are now level on points with Cork City.

Galway were the aggressors in the first half and saw decent looks spurned by Ed McCarthy and Patrick Hickey. Those chances grew fewer in the second period as Sligo started moving the ball better. Jad Hakiki and Owen Elding looked bright, the former testing Brendan Clarke well.

Galway edged back into it and nearly took the lead – Hickey’s bobbling finish hit the inside of Sam Sargeant’s post and trickled agonisingly across the line. Cliche dictates that these moments go against you when you’re down, and it proved to be a pivotal miss. Just 90 seconds later, Reece Hutchinson was fed in down the left to squeeze in the game’s only goal.

After so much early season promise, a bad run of form has Galway United down to eighth. It is no crisis, but the Tribesmen will need to turn things around quickly if they want to be back in any conversation around European spots.

Good fortune the best tactic against Drogheda

It can be close to impossible to break down Drogheda’s defence when they are defending a lead, but Dominic Thomas showed one avenue beyond Luke Dennison late on to earn a 1-1 draw for Derry City at Sullivan and Lambe Park.

The away side didn’t deserve much against a Drogs outfit celebrating manager Kevin Doherty committing his future to the club until the end of 2027. It looked as though Elicha Ahui’s first-half header had done enough to earn three points. The defender was man of the match when the two teams met in last season’s FAI Cup final and he was at his best again on Friday night.

Thomas Oluwa had a couple of big chances to kill the game, and Derry had one real sight of goal – a rusty Pat Hoban failed to get much power behind his half-volley from close range. In the end, a hopeful effort from Thomas deflected kindly off Ryan Brennan, wrongfooting Dennison and earning Derry a point that keeps them second.

Resurgent Bohemians looking like contenders

An incognito Damien Duff peered in from the grassy banks behind the goal at Dalymount Park as Bohemians marched to their sixth win in seven games.

Suspended from the touchline after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season, Duff watched another disappointing defeat for his Shelbourne side, who have slid to sixth in the table. Down to nine men by the end of the night after two red cards, he can take some heart from the fight they showed.

Perhaps this one should have been more comfortable for Bohs, who had to hold on at the death despite their two-player advantage. Still, having amassed six points from their opening seven games, it is a stunning run of form for the Gypsies, who may now be dreaming of a title charge.