Liverpool poised to trigger Jeremie Frimpong’s €35m Leverkusen release clause

Liverpool have moved to make Dutch international Jeremie Frimpong their first signing of the summer by opening talks with the Bayer Leverkusen defender. Photograph: Joris Verwijst/PA Wire

Liverpool are set to trigger Jeremie Frimpong’s €35 million release clause after contacting Bayer Leverkusen and holding talks with the defender as they seek a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Dutch international has been of interest to his compatriot Arne Slot for a lengthy period. Frimpong was born in Amsterdam but spent much of his childhood in Manchester and came through the ranks at Manchester City before moving to Celtic as a teenager. Under Uefa regulations, he would count as a homegrown player in England.

Frimpong has been eager to return to England and prove himself in the Premier League after a successful spell in Germany, where he won the Bundesliga last season with Leverkusen under the former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso. The 24-year-old can play as a right back or wing back and is known for his attacking capabilities, scoring 28 goals in the past three seasons at Leverkusen.

Discussions are continuing with the player’s representatives and if a deal can be concluded, Frimpong will become the Liverpool’s first summer signing. They require a new right back because Alexander-Arnold has confirmed he will leave at the end of his contract next month and is set to join Real Madrid.

Slot‘s right-back options include the specialist Conor Bradley and the centre backs Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez, who have been used in the role. The central midfielder Curtis Jones has also been utilised in the position.

After winning the Premier League, Slot has made clear Liverpool will be active in the market. The goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will join after completing a transfer almost a year ago before staying on loan at Valencia and the club are expected to make numerous other additions. – Guardian