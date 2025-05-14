Ireland captain Séamus Coleman named in squad for friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg

Shamrock Rovers defender Josh Honohan is one of four uncapped players in the Ireland squad for the friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The international career of Séamus Coleman has some miles to run as the 36-year-old Republic of Ireland captain is included in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s squad to play Senegal and Luxembourg next month.

“Séamus has had limited minutes for Everton but he really wants to come in,” said Hallgrímsson. “Same goes for Will Smallbone and Evan Ferguson.”

Coleman will compete with Matt Doherty and Festy Ebosele while only three players from the Championship – Max O’Leary, Robbie Brady and Jason Knight – are selected as the international friendlies fall at the beginning of their off-season.

Ireland face Senegal at the Aviva Stadium on June 6th before a trip to Luxembourg on June 10th.

“Three weeks before the camp is an unusual time to announce the squad but we wanted to give the players notice,” Halgrímsson explained. “There has been a lot of talk about the load on players. We are trying to adjust to that fact by limiting the number of Championship players in this squad.

“An exception is Robbie Brady, who plays at left back where we don’t have a lot of depth. The others can have a good pre-season and be ready to go for the World Cup qualifiers in September.”

Hallgrímsson also named Shamrock Rovers defender Josh Honohan as one of four uncapped players.

Honohan (24) is joined by goalkeeper Josh Keeley, who has impressed this season on loan from Tottenham Hotspur to Leyton Orient, Stade Reims midfielder John Joe Patrick Finn and Killian Phillips who is currently on loan to St Mirren from Crystal Palace.

Keeley (21), a product of the St Patrick’s Athletic academy, provides cover for Gavin Bazunu as the Southampton goalie is recovering from a knee injury.

Finn (21) was born in Madrid but his late father, John Finn, hails from Ballyhaunis in Mayo.

Phillips (23) comes from the more traditional route, moving from Killbarrack United to Drogheda United before signing with Palace in 2022.

Andrew Omobamidele, Sammie Szmodics and Smallbone also return to camp following injury-interrupted seasons.

“We are hoping Sammie will be ready in June, but it is unlikely. Troy Parrott has a groin injury but he is optimistic that he will be back. Festy, as well, is coming back slowly.”

This is the last opportunity for Hallgrímsson to find a formula that can guide Ireland to the 2026 World Cup ahead of the opening qualifier against Hungary in Dublin on September 6th.

Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Max O’Leary (Bristol City), Josh Keeley (Leyton Orient, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Josh Honohan (Shamrock Rovers), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Andrew Omobamidele (Strasbourg, on loan from Nottingham Forest), Liam Scales (Celtic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End)

Midfielders: Jason Knight (Bristol City), Killian Phillips (St. Mirren, on loan from Crystal Palace), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), John Joe Patrick Finn (Stade De Reims)

Forwards: Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Evan Ferguson (West Ham United, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Celtic), Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Kasey McAteer (Leicester City), Festy Ebosele (Istanbul Basaksehir), Ryan Manning (Southampton)