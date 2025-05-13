Manchester United intend to keep Amorim even if they lose Europa League final

Manchester United intend to retain Ruben Amorim as head coach next season even if they lose the Europa League final to Tottenham. The club have endured a horrible league campaign but the hierarchy feels the Portuguese deserves this summer transfer window to improve the squad and sign players better suited to his tactics.

United are 16th in the Premier League, having lost 17 games, their worst performance since 1973-74. Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in November but has failed to oversee an upturn in fortunes domestically, also being eliminated by Fulham in the FA Cup and Tottenham in the League Cup.

The Europa League has offered some hope in a dismal season and United will qualify for the Champions League if they defeat Spurs in Bilbao on May 21st. Amorim, however, cut a disconsolate figure on Sunday after United lost 2-0 at home to West Ham, suggesting he could walk away if results do not improve.

“I’m talking about myself, I’m talking about the culture in the club and the culture in the team,” he said. “We need to be really strong in the summer and be brave. We will not have a next season like this if we start like this. If the feeling is still here we should give space [his position] to different persons.”

READ MORE

He added: “It’s mentally. We are not scared of losing a game as Manchester United. We don’t have that fear any more and that is the most dangerous thing that a big club can have.”

Amorim has targeted Wolves’ Matheus Cunha and Ipswich’s Liam Delap as key players in his rebuild. United, however, have to raise funds by selling players if they are to sign the duo. Cunha has a £62.5 million (€74.3 million) release clause and Delap’s is £30 million (€35.65 million).

Marcus Rashford is one of the players set to depart in the summer. The England international is on loan at Aston Villa, who have an option to buy the forward for £40 million (€47.5 million) but United could get a higher fee if he is sold to another club.

Jadon Sancho, Antony, Casemiro and Rasmus Højlund are other players whose departure would boost United’s transfer budget.