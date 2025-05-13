Dropping Alexander-Arnold following boos may be most palatable option for Slot

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for Liverpool against Arsenal. 'The boos that greeted the announcement of Alexander‑Arnold’s name before kick‑off and his entry on to the pitch were a bigger surprise for their intensity and mass than the fact they were voiced at all.' Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

A large portion of Liverpool’s match‑going support delivered a damning verdict on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s career choice on Sunday and, in one short sentence, Virgil van Dijk explained perfectly why there is no need for an encore when the champions return to Anfield to collect the Premier League trophy on May 25th. “There’s a lot more players that also deserve an amazing day,” the Liverpool captain said. There is no division or dissent on that score.

Arsenal’s visit to Anfield should also have been one long celebration, as well as an opportunity to demonstrate the gulf between the Premier League’s first and second-placed teams this season.

The first half played out exactly that way. Arsenal may have produced a reaction that increased Mikel Arteta’s anger before Alexander‑Arnold’s introduction – “I hate reaction, I like action” – but the party was over as soon as the Real Madrid‑bound defender replaced Conor Bradley in the 67th minute.

The boos that greeted the announcement of Alexander‑Arnold’s name before kick‑off and his entry on to the pitch were a bigger surprise for their intensity and mass than the fact they were voiced at all. Anfield cannot be praised for its passion and noise on a European night then castigated for adopting an entrenched and emotive position when one of its own decides to leave the club on a free.

READ MORE

Equally, the boos that subsequently accompanied almost every touch of the ball from the feet that brought you that corner, those record Premier League assists by a defender and countless moments of breathtaking ingenuity, were grim and self-defeating. Arsenal equalised seconds after the right‑back was jeered playing a pass, his teammates appearing momentarily stunned by the sound. At least the title wasn’t on the line.

In some respects the timing of Alexander-Arnold’s announcement that he was leaving Liverpool with three games of a triumphant season remaining did everyone a favour apart from himself. It has given those infuriated by his desire for a fresh challenge, with Real Madrid almost certainly his next destination, plus the manner of his departure, a chance to vent their spleen before Crystal Palace arrive at Anfield on the final day.

A mural of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold near the Anfield. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Better to condemn in the penultimate home game than overshadow a trophy presentation in which Alexander‑Arnold will deservedly play a part. Van Dijk said: “We want to win two more games and after the final whistle, including him, lift the trophy up and celebrate like we have never done before.”

It will give Arne Slot food for thought the next time Bradley’s energy levels drop and he looks to the bench for a replacement. The head coach justified the substitution on Sunday on the basis that he was hired to win games and that the world-class full-back almost helped him to achieve another.

However, Slot has exceeded what he was hired to do in his first season at Liverpool. He can afford to take the easy way out against Brighton next Monday and Palace. Overlooking Alexander‑Arnold in the final two games would generate fresh headlines, of course, but they would be more palatable than what unfolded on Sunday.

That, in turn, will allow the rest of the Liverpool squad to enjoy the finale their efforts this season merit. There was dismay among Liverpool’s players at the treatment meted out to their colleague against Arsenal. Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo made a point of standing up in the dugout and applauding his free-kick following Mikel Merino’s dismissal.

Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, both of whom could have been in Alexander-Arnold’s position on Sunday had they not signed fresh deals a few weeks ago, showed their appreciation of the defender when he entered the fray. A disbelieving Dominik Szoboszlai gestured towards the Kop when Alexander‑Arnold’s applause for the fans was met with more boos after the final whistle. It is ridiculous that a season of unexpected glory should contain an element of rancour as it nears the conclusion.

Liverpool's Conor Bradley (right) is replaced by substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) during the Premier League match at Anfield against Arsenal. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

“Everyone has different opinions or different phases of their career so you can’t compare our situation – me and Mo in this case – with Trent,” Van Dijk said. “I was very happy to eventually come to an agreement with the club. Obviously it’s not really a Liverpool thing to go about it the way we did with me and Mo but, like I said when it was announced, I’m happy and proud to extend because for me there is no other place to be at this point.

“Everyone shares different opinions and he feels like he has done it all – and he did it – and he wants to try something different. You are speaking about one of the biggest clubs of all in Real Madrid, who he might go to as I read in the media. The decision is made.

“We are all gutted, players as well, as he is a fantastic player and made so many decisive moments over the years and has been a great player in the squad. When the final whistle is there we will miss him after that but we still have two more games, the trophy lift and a parade so there are plenty of moments we can share together.”

Almost every player on the pitch on Sunday has, at some point, disappointed a fanbase by moving on. The professionalism that has shaped Alexander-Arnold’s decision was evident in Van Dijk’s response when asked whether he had tried to convince the homegrown talent to stay. “What do you think I was doing?” he replied.

“I was sorting my own stuff out, I had to secure my future as well and I was quite busy doing that. As club captain I was trying to secure my future. I’m not the youngest any more and I have a family to provide for and I don’t want to be left in the dark. There were loads of other options but Liverpool is the place for me.”

Liverpool is no longer the place that a unique talent from West Derby wants to be after 20 years at his boyhood club, having won every trophy available to him and with designs on experiencing a new life. Good luck to him, although Alexander‑Arnold must have known there would be torment as well as another trophy on his way out.