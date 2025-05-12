Carlo Ancelotti confirmed as first foreign manager of Brazil men’s team in a century

Carlo Ancelotti has been confirmed as the new manager of Brazil’s men’s national team, the first foreign national to take sole charge of the world’s most successful side since 1925.

After months of speculation, it has been confirmed that the 65-year-old Italian is to leave Real Madrid at the end of the Spanish domestic season to take up what will be his first international coaching role. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) revealed the news in a statement on Monday, welcoming Ancelotti, a man they described as a “legend” of the game, and expressing excitement about “a new era of success” under his leadership.

“This landmark moment sees the coming together of two icons – the only five-time Fifa World Cup champions and a coach with an unmatched record across Europe’s elite competitions,” the statement read. “The CBF extends its sincere gratitude to Real Madrid and [president] Mr [Florentino] Pérez for the cordiality and sportsmanship shown in facilitating the coach’s release during his contract term, allowing this new chapter to begin with mutual respect and cooperation between the teams.

Ancelotti will take up his new post on May 26th, the day after Madrid play their final league fixture of the season, against Real Sociedad. Los Blancos are currently second in La Liga, seven points behind Barcelona after losing 4-3 to their great rivals on Sunday.

READ MORE

Xabi Alonso will replace Ancelotti at the Bernabéu. The Spaniard, who played for Madrid between 2009 and 2014, announced on Friday that he will leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the current Bundesliga campaign having led the club to the an unbeaten Bundesliga title and a German Cup double last season. Alonso, it is anticipated, will take charge of Madrid in time for their participation at the newly-expanded Fifa Club World Cup that takes place in the US this summer.

Ancelotti will depart for South America with an unmatched CV in the European club game. He has won the Champions League a record five times as a manager – three times across two spells with Madrid and twice with Milan. He has also won domestic titles with both of those clubs as well as with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. - Guardian