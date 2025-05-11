Manchester United continue abysmal Premier League form with West Ham defeat

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes dejected after his side's loss to West Ham at Old Trafford. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Manchester United 0 West Ham 2

Manchester United‘s embarrassing Premier League campaign continued as fellow strugglers West Ham celebrated a first top-flight win at Old Trafford since 2007.

Ruben Amorim’s side came into Sunday’s game buoyed by securing their place in the Europa Leauge final against Tottenham with Thursday’s 4-1 victory against Athletic Bilbao, completing an impressive 7-1 semi-final triumph.

But United have failed to carry their European form on to the domestic front, with their worst-ever Premier League season continuing as Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen sealed West Ham a memorable 2-0 victory on the road.

The East Londoners ended an eight-game winless run by securing their first league victory at Old Trafford since Carlos Tevez struck 18 years ago.

Graham Potter’s Hammers usurped the Red Devils with the win, leaving Amorim’s men a lowly 16th with two Premier League games to go either side of the Europa League final on May 21st.

Sandro Tonali celebrates scoring Newcastle United's first goal against Chelsea at St James' Park. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

Newcastle United 2 Chelsea 0

Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes fired Newcastle a step closer to Champions League qualification as 10-man Chelsea‘s hopes were dealt a significant blow on Tyneside.

Tonali’s second-minute strike and Bruno’s deflected effort at the death secured a 2-0 victory at St James’ Park on a day when the visitors had to cope with a numerical disadvantage for 55 minutes after striker Nicolas Jackson was sent off for elbowing Sven Botman.

The Blues made a much better fist of it with 10 than they had with 11, and it took fine second-half saves from Nick Pope to deny Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez an equaliser which might have proved so costly.

Eddie Howe’s men moved back into third place as a result with just two games remaining, leaving Chelsea, who will be without Jackson for the rest of their domestic campaign, looking over their shoulder.

Eberechi Eze scores Crystal Palace's second goal. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur 0 Crystal Palace 2

At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Eberechi Eze scored either side of half-time to give Crystal Palace a 2-0 win and condemn the hosts to their 20th Premier League defeat of the season.

After a dominant first half and two disallowed goals, Palace finally broke the deadlock just before half-time when winger Daniel Munoz bombed down the right flank and squared the ball to Eze for a tap in.

Three minutes after the interval Spurs were rocked by another sweeping attack as Eze ghosted into the box and calmly slotted home Ismaila Sarr’s pass to net his seventh league goal of the season.

Palace remained in 12th place with 49 points from 36 games after their first league win since April, while Tottenham drop down into 17th.

Conor Coady scores Leicester City's first goal. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest 2 Leicester City 2

Nottingham Forest’s hopes of securing a Champions League spot took a massive hit having been held to a 2-2 draw by relegated Leicester City, as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side fell to seventh in the Premier League standings.

Forest started the game slowly and Leicester went 1-0 up when Conor Coady reacted quickly to score from a rebound, but their lead lasted only nine minutes when Morgan Gibbs-White equalised with a towering header from a free kick.

Forest stepped on the gas after the restart and Chris Wood gave them the lead with his 20th league goal of the season when he connected with a header at the far post to make it 2-1.

But Jamie Vardy set up Facundo Buonanotte for a late equaliser and Forest could not find a winner, leaving the home side a point behind fifth-placed Chelsea. Leicester remain 19th, behind Ipswich Town on goal difference.