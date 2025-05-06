Real Madrid ready to pay Liverpool and get Alexander-Arnold for Club World Cup

Real Madrid have approached Liverpool in an attempt to bring forward the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold so that he is available to play in the Club World Cup, which starts on June 14th in the United States. The right-back is set to join the Spanish side when his contract expires at the end of June but Madrid are eager to take him earlier.

Any agreement would lead to Liverpool receiving a fee. Fifa has implemented a two-window summer to benefit those playing at the Club World Cup, with the first lasting from June 1st to 10th and the second opening on 16 June 16th. Madrid’s first fixture is on June 18th against Al-Hilal at the Hard Rock Cafe Stadium in Miami.

Alexander-Arnold, who helped Liverpool win the Club World Cup in 2019, announced on Monday that he would not be renewing his contract after two decades with Liverpool, having started in the academy aged six. He is yet to confirm that Madrid is his next destination but is expected to move there on a five-year deal.

“After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season,” said Alexander-Arnold. “This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life. I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this yet, but it was always my intention to keep my full focus on the team’s best interests, which was securing number 20,” referring to the club’s 20th league title.

Madrid’s eagerness to accelerate Alexander-Arnold’s arrival is partly down to the problems they have at right-back. The veteran defender Dani Carvajal is out injured with cruciate ligament damage and the forward Lucas Vázquez has been filling in for his Spain teammate.