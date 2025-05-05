Colin Healy appointed new manager of Kerry FC

Kerry Football Club have appointed Colin Healy as the club’s new first-team manager.

The former Ireland international footballer played 13 times for the national team, and played for the likes of Sunderland, Ipswich and Celtic in British football.

He also played and coached at his native Cork City and went on to guide the club to the First Division title in 2022.

Most recently, Healy served as the assistant manager to Eileen Gleeson for the Ireland women’s national team. He left the job after his contract ended with Healy disputing that former chief football officer Marc Canham gave him “verbal assurances” that he would be recommended to the board for a contract renewal even if Ireland did not qualify for this summer’s European Championships in Switzerland.

After Ireland lost the Euros playoff to Wales in December, and following a review by Canham, the FAI appointed Carla Ward as the new head coach, with another former Ireland midfielder Alan Mahon recruited as Ward’s assistant coach.

Healy also claims that Canham gave him assurances of employment in the months following his wife Kelly’s death last year.

It is Healy’s first coaching job since his job ended with the Irish women’s team.

“The last year has been the toughest of my life since losing my wife, Kelly. During that time, my main focus has been to help my two young children cope with the loss of their mother and help them find some form of normality,” Healy said.

“On behalf of my family, I would sincerely like to thank every person who has supported me privately and publicly.

“Kerry is a very special sporting county, and the club has made incredible strides over the past few years. During our conversations, Billy Dennehy’s passion and unwavering dedication to the continued growth of the game in Kerry has been so impressive.

“In combination with John Wall’s support, I believe Kerry FC are at the beginning of a very special journey, and I will do everything I can to help build on the exceptional work which has already been done at the club. I am very grateful for the opportunity and feel so hungry to get going.“

Healy’s first game in charge will see him in the dugout on Friday night in Tralee as Kerry FC take on Treaty United. Kerry FC are ninth in the 10-team First Division, ahead of Athlone Town on goal difference, after 12 games.