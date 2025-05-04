Irish player tracker: Final weekend of EFL action full of joy and pain

Jason Knight of Bristol City celebrates as supporters run on the pitch during the Sky Bet Championship match against Preston North End at Ashton Gate. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

It was the final weekend of the EFL season, filled with drama across the board, with plenty of Irish players right in the middle of the action. It was a weekend filled with jubilation, heartbreak, and, in some cases, lingering questions of ‘what if?’.

Kicking off in the Championship, Saturday delivered a whirlwind of emotions for Irish players caught up in the battles at both ends of the table. Josh Cullen’s Burnley were pipped to the title thanks to Leeds scoring a 91st-minute winner against Plymouth. Burnley became the first team in English football to finish on 100 points and not win the league but more importantly, they’re heading back to the Premier League.

The race for the last two playoff spots was tense from start to finish, with goals flying in across the grounds. On a positive note, Bristol City battled back from 2-0 down against Preston to earn a vital point – enough to secure sixth place – thanks in large part to standout performances from Max O’Leary, Jason Knight and Sinclair Armstrong.

Their reward is a playoff showdown with Sheffield United, who did them a favour by holding Blackburn Rovers to a 1-1 draw, keeping the Robins two points clear.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of Mark Travers and Finn Azaz, Middlesbrough fell to a 2-0 defeat against Coventry City, ending their hopes of reaching the playoffs for another year. Both players impressed and did all they could to spark a comeback, but the hosts proved more clinical in front of goal, leaving Michael Carrick’s side facing yet another season in the Championship.

Despite entering the final day with a slim chance of making the playoffs, Aidomo Emakhu and his Millwall team-mates faced the daunting task of beating Burnley at Turf Moor. Although they took an early 1-0 lead, the title contenders rallied and came back to defeat the Lions.

At the bottom end of the table, Mark McGuinness, Millenic Alli and Luton Town were unfortunately relegated to League One. Despite Alli’s impressive brace, Luton fell 5-3, sealing their fate and sending them down.

It was a day of celebration for the Irish players at Hull City, Preston, Derby County and Stoke City, who all managed to avoid relegation. A special mention goes to Bosun Iowa, who marked his long-awaited full debut for Stoke City out of position at right wing back and delivered an exceptional performance in such a high-pressure match.

In League One, Josh Keeley and Ollie O’Neill capped off a great season by helping Leyton Orient secure a 4-1 victory over Huddersfield Town, clinching a spot in the playoffs. Keeley came into the side in October with the O’s struggling in 19th place and seemingly headed for relegation. However, a dramatic 99th-minute equaliser by their goalkeeper in the FA Cup sparked a turnaround for Orient. Now, they’ll face Stockport County in the playoffs.

It was an emotional rollercoaster for the Irish lads at Bradford City, who sealed their promotion to League One with a dramatic 96th-minute winner. Neill Byrne, Colin Doyle, Ciarán Kelly, Tyreik Wright, Lewis Richards, Calum Kavanagh, and man of the match Tayo Adaramola all played key roles in The Bantams’ successful promotion campaign. The Irish contingents at Notts County, Walsall, Wimbledon and Chesterfield are heading to the playoffs.

In the Premier League, it was a relatively quiet weekend for Irish players, with Nathan Collins and Jack Taylor standing out. Taylor made his first consecutive top-flight starts, featuring in Ipswich’s 2-2 draw with Everton, while Collins was named man of the match in Brentford’s impressive win over Nottingham Forest on Thursday night and played a crucial role in Sunday’s 4-3 victory over Manchester United.

Elsewhere, Adam Idah scored his 19th goal of the season in a 1-1 draw against Rangers at Ibrox, while Jaden Umeh and Benfica’s under-19s secured the Portuguese National Championship with a 2-2 draw against Porto.

Player of the Week: Jason Knight (Bristol City)

Led Bristol City to a playoff place that no one predicted at the start of the season. The midfielder has been ever-present, playing every minute of every league game, and his consistent, high-level performances have been central to the Robins’ remarkable rise to sixth place.

Goal of the Week: Millenic Alli (Luton Town)

Just TWO minutes after going behind in the game, Luton have brought themselves level and are now OUT of the relegation zone 💥🟠 pic.twitter.com/pMZEhvnuHN — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 3, 2025

Millenic Alli takes the honour after scoring two stunning efforts in Luton Town’s 5-3 defeat to West Brom on the final day. Despite the disappointment of relegation, the former St Francis schoolboy has been exceptional in recent weeks, consistently standing out for the Hatters, and his goals on Sunday were a testament to his quality. With performances like that, it’s no surprise he’s attracting attention and expect plenty of Championship clubs to chase his signature this summer.

Stat of the Week: Jason Knight and Seán Roughan (4,140 minutes)

Only six outfield players in the entire EFL played every single minute (4,140) of the 2024/25 season — and two of them are Irish!



🔝 - Jason Knight

💪🏼- Sean Roughan



Iron men. Top professionals and players. pic.twitter.com/AtlyACjAAs — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) May 3, 2025

Just six outfield players across the entire EFL completed every single minute – 4,140 in total – and remarkably, two of them are Irish: Jason Knight and Seán Roughan. To go an entire campaign without missing a minute is a rare feat, and their performances have been vital throughout.