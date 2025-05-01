Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao: Europa League trophy cannot save season, says Amorim

Europa League semi-final, first leg,

Ruben Amorim has said even winning the Europa League will not save Manchester United’s season, the head coach stating that only “good decisions” can transform his side in the long term.

United are at Athletic Bilbao for Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg, conscious that claiming the competition will conclude a troubled campaign with silverware and Champions League qualification. With United in 14th and certain to finish in their lowest position in the Premier League, it would also give Amorim a trophy after taking over in late October. However, the Portuguese is clear that it would not make the campaign a success.

“Everybody knows it’s really important for our season [but] we know nothing is going to save our season,” he said. “This can be huge, winning a trophy, getting in the Champions League to play European [elite level] games next year: [it] could change a lot of things in our club in the summer. [But] it’s not the most important thing.

“Of course, people are going to look in a different way for this season, especially at the coach. But it’s something more in the core of our club [that requires addressing]. We need to change a lot of things and need to be consistent. Europa League will not change our problems – it’s going to give us Champions League next year, more money to spend, but the problems are still there.

“We have to change the minds of our fans with consistency, good decisions, good recruitment, good academy. This is what we need to change to take our club back to the top. This [winning the Europa League] is more of a shortcut to go to the European Cup games. Nothing more. The problems we need to solve in a different way with more time and we’re really clear on that.”

Amorim was asked about the view that if United win the Europa League and qualify for the Champions League while finishing so low, it would devalue the second-tier continental competition. “Maybe you can say it’s not fair because the best teams, the champions, should be in the Champions League,” said the 40-year-old. “It’s the rules, I don’t know if it’s fair or not, but if there is that possibility, we have to try and reach it.”

Amorim has previously stated that his players often feel nervous, particularly at home. But despite next week’s second leg being at Old Trafford and the tie’s high stakes, he is not concerned. “They are prepared,” he said. “Every player is an international. The context of this season is really complicated in every aspect. I don’t see it as an issue. They are excited to be here and they are capable of winning.”

Following their injuries, Matthijs de Ligt and Amad Diallo have travelled but are not ready to start at the San Mamés Stadium. – Guardian