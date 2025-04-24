Knee injury ends Gavin Bazunu’s loan spell at Standard Liége

Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu played eight games while on loan with Standard Liège. Photograph: Bruno Fahy/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images

Gavin Bazunu’s loan spell at Standard Liège has ended prematurely after the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper sustained a knee injury.

The 23-year-old has returned to Southampton for treatment on his meniscus cartilage, having made eight appearances for the Belgian side since his return from the ruptured Achilles tendon he sustained in April 2024.

The loan move was facilitated by Fergal Harkin, the Donegal man who was Liège’s technical director until his recent appointment as Bolton Wanderers director of football.

Bazunu is expected to recover by preseason to compete for the number one spot at Southampton with England international Aaron Ramsdale. It will be under a new manager as Ivan Juric was sacked following confirmation of the Saints’ relegation from the Premier League.

It is unclear if Bazunu will return for Ireland’s June friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg.

The FAI confirmed this week that Heimir Hallgrímsson’s request for a third match in the summer window will not happen as suitable opposition were unavailable.