Unai Emery says he is ‘so, so happy’ with Marcus Rashford since Aston Villa loan move

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has said he is delighted with the impact that forward Marcus Rashford has made since joining on loan.

The Englishman scored his fourth goal since the move in February, and Emery said: “I am so, so happy with him. He’s performing very well. Keep going – now Saturday, hopefully, he can help us again.”

Manchester City secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Aston Villa to boost their Champions League hopes last night.

Matheus Nunes struck the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time at the Etihad Stadium, where Bernardo Silva’s early opener for City had been swiftly cancelled out by Marcus Rashford’s penalty.

Villa had gone into the contest with their 3-1 Champions League loss at PSG earlier this month the only match they had not won in their last 11 in all competitions, with Saturday’s 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle their fifth successive league victory.

Emery said: “I can feel a little bit disappointed but overall, I have to feel and tell the players I’m proud of them, everything we are doing.

“We can analyse this match and try to use positive things, positive energy for Saturday, for the rest of the season, and try to continue working hard to be in Europe. Today we lost but [there are] still matches to play, still points to play [for]. We will have chances to get the Champions League.”

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola described the win as “important” while stressing the need to keep calm and carry on.

“Of course, it’s important. We don’t have to be a scientist to realise that we play against Aston Villa, one of the best teams. We saw the games against Newcastle and [Paris St Germain], the top form, the quality, the manager, everything. It’s an extraordinary team.

“But we performed like we were in the past, the commitment, we concede not much. We didn’t create much either, but we controlled most of the game. The back four, again, had been amazing. All the players.”