Premier League wrap: Arsenal force Liverpool to wait for title as Manchester United lose to Wolves

Leandro Trossard of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's third goal. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty

Leandro Trossard’s brace denied Liverpool the chance to be crowned Premier League champions on Easter Sunday after Arsenal beat 10-man Ipswich 4-0.

The Gunners took the lead through Trossard’s bottom-corner strike before Gabriel Martinelli extended their advantage, tapping home from a brilliant flicked assist by Mikel Merino.

Ipswich’s challenging afternoon took another twist when Leif Davis was sent off for a challenge on Bukayo Saka.

Trossard added his second after half-time with another low finish before Ethan Nwaneri added Arsenal’s fourth to stop leaders Liverpool – who are in action against Leicester later on Sunday – from claiming the title this weekend.

Manchester United were unable to build on their incredible midweek Europa League win after being beaten 1-0 by Wolves.

A remarkable victory on Thursday saw United come from behind to earn a 5-4 triumph over Lyon in extra time but, on their return to Premier League action, Pablo Sarabia’s stunning free-kick proved to be the difference.

The winger curled the ball into the top corner for Wolves to extend their winning league run to five games and move level on 38 points with the Red Devils.

Chelsea staged a dramatic late comeback to earn a 2-1 win over rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The hosts went ahead in the 20th minute when Alex Iwobi blasted the ball into the bottom corner, but Tyrique George levelled with seven minutes of normal time left.

Pedro Neto then snatched three points with a goal in the third minute of stoppage time to complete the turnaround.