St Patrick's Athletic’s Brandon Kavanagh celebrates scoring the winner in their League of Ireland meeting with Waterford at the RSC. Photograph: Ken Sutton /Inpho

Dramatic late show sends Pat’s top

With little over two minutes remaining, Waterford looked set for a huge victory at the RSC. Darragh Leahy was the unfortunate catalyst for a dramatic St Pat’s comeback, thundering the ball into his own net just moments before Brandon Kavanagh’s stunning free kick sealed victory.

A delirious away end will happily forget that Pat’s had been frustrated for much of the night. The decisive moment appeared to have come a quarter of an hour in – an opening goal that, even by Pádraig Amond’s standards, was exquisite.

Waterford’s captain was barely a yard inside the Pat’s penalty area when he met Ryan Burke’s flat, fizzed cross. Amond adjusted, stooping to flick the ball on and over a despairing Joseph Anang à la Luis Suarez vs West Brom.

The win puts an early stamp on Stephen Kenny’s side’s title aspirations. Pat’s now have 12 points from the last 15, and they will carry the momentum of a mad 120 seconds into next Friday’s showdown with Shelbourne in Inchicore.

READ MORE

Stephen Kenny speaks after a dramatic victory at the RSC tonight. pic.twitter.com/ofpiCwtH17 — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) March 28, 2025

Moses and the Burning Bohs

If John Caulfield could draw up two goals to illustrate his plan for Galway United this season, they might look a lot like Moses Dyer’s brace at Dalymount. The New Zealander has improved with each passing game – full of industry and, on the evidence of Friday night, a class in front of goal that Galway have long been craving.

Dyer’s first was the product of a long ball aimed, as it so often is, at Galway’s lighthouse, Patrick Hickey. Bobby Burns collected it and whipped in a pinpoint cross for the striker, who leaped high and powered his header into the corner.

The second gave cause for real ambition in the west. Dyer chased down a hopeful pass into the corner – the sort of harrying Galway fans are used to seeing from Stephen Walsh. As the ball bounced up, the Kiwi chested it carefully and lashed a half-volley back across goal, surprising James Talbot and sealing an impressive three points for the league’s only unbeaten side.

Bohs huffed and puffed, but far too much of their business happened in front of Galway. Hopeful shots were easily absorbed by Brouder, Slevin and co. When blocks were avoided, Evan Watts again proved a very capable deputy for Brendan Clarke in goal. Five defeats in seven games have heaped pressure on Alan Reynolds, who may be nearing the end as Bohs manager.

A deflated Alan Reynolds after another home defeat for Bohs tonight. pic.twitter.com/2CrxNRel1E — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) March 28, 2025

Refereeing decisions dominate headlines

Drogheda United manager Kevin Doherty sounded emotional in his post-match interview on Virgin Media discussing referee Rob Hennessy’s performance in his side’s 1-1 draw at Turner’s Cross.

🗣 "He's not in the box."



🗣 "I'm a little bit sick of 'ah Kev will be grand.'"



🗣 "There's other coaches who don't treat the officials with the same respect I do, and I think they get a lot more than us."



Strong words from @DroghedaUnited manager Kevin Doherty. #LOI pic.twitter.com/f48OIVJzz5 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 28, 2025

They will rue a flurry of missed chances in the opening hour, but Drogheda were irate at the decision to disallow an early Warren Davis goal. The striker was adjudged to have been just inside the 18-yard line when a Cork goal kick was taken and effectively charged down. Later in the half, Cork were awarded a somewhat dubious penalty for handball that wasn’t properly picked up by the cameras.

In Tallaght, two red cards were the big talking points to emerge from Shamrock Rovers’ 0-0 draw with Derry City. The first was a no-brainer for Rovers goalkeeper Ed McGinty, but Derry frontman Danny Mullen can feel very unfortunate for his dismissal – a second yellow for a trip that looked very light.

Finally, on a slippery pitch in Sligo, Cian Kavanagh’s follow through on Shelbourne’s Mark Coyle ended any hopes of a comeback for the Bit O’Red. It was deemed dangerous, but the contact came after Kavanagh had swung his boot attempting a shot on goal.

Minimal gulf in class from top to bottom

Damien Duff’s reaction to champions Shelbourne’s 2-1 victory over 10-man, bottom of the table Sligo tells you how valuable three points are in this League of Ireland. Sligo played well for large periods of the game, and they were invited on in the second half by a retreating Shels, who managed to hold firm rather than cruise at The Showgrounds.

First goal in red for Kerr McInroy tonight in the Showgrounds 🎯#DublinsFinest | #Since1895 pic.twitter.com/TE3Gp6NmAC — Shelbourne FC 🏆 (@shelsfc) March 28, 2025

Duff sprinted to the away end at full-time, elated with his side’s first win in five. It is early days but there is very little between most teams in the division. Pat’s have started as well as many expected, but Galway and Drogheda – two forceful, well-structured outfits – are shaping up nicely alongside them.

It puts pressure on the likes of Shamrock Rovers and Derry, neither of whom have been all too convincing so far. With three games to go last season, half of the table was still in with a chance of winning the title. Something similar could yet unfold.