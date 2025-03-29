Republic of Ireland to return to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Nations League clash against Slovenia

The Ireland team celebrate after Julie-Ann Russell's goal against France in last year's Euro 2025 qualifier at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Republic of Ireland women’s national team will return to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for their Nations League fixture against Slovenia in June.

The staging of the game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on June 3rd was approved by the GAA’s Central Council on Saturday.

The Girls in Green have previously enjoyed success at the Cork venue beating France 3-1 in their Euro 2025 qualifier last year in front of an 18,399-strong crowd.

The game against Slovenia will be the final group-stage outing of Ireland’s Nations League campaign coming after next month’s two games against Greece followed by their away trip to Turkey on May 30th.

READ MORE

Carla Ward’s side currently sit second in Group B2 after winning 1-0 at home to Turkey before their 4-0 loss away to Slovenia last month.

“We are looking forward to bringing the Ireland squad back to Cork in June to close out the group stages of the Uefa Nations League,” said head coach Ward.

“All of our players and staff talk so positively about the welcome they received in Cork and the atmosphere created in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, so we’re hoping to experience that again in front of a packed stadium.”

The FAI added ticket details for the game will be confirmed in due course.