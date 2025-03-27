Premier League confirms extra June transfer window for Club World Cup

Fifa’s stance meant that clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester City would be able to add to their squads and agree contract extensions with players before the tournament begins. Photograph: Paul Ellis/Getty

The Premier League has confirmed it will have two transfer windows this summer due to “exceptional” circumstances surrounding the Club World Cup.

The first transfer window will open early, and run between Sunday, June 1st and Tuesday, June 10th. It will then close briefly before reopening on Monday, June 16th. The second transfer window will run as normal before closing on Monday, September 1st.

The Premier League’s decision appeared inevitable after Fifa announced an interim transfer window for club’s competing at the Club World Club last October. Fifa’s stance meant that clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester City would be able to add to their squads and agree contract extensions with players before the tournament begins in the United States on June 14th.

However, as the Guardian first reported last month, many of the other Premier League clubs were unhappy at the prospect of being shut out of the transfer market during this period and wanted the domestic window to open earlier so they were not at a disadvantage.

That has now been agreed after a Premier League meeting on Thursday. In a statement the Premier League said: “The window will open early, between Sunday, June 1st and Tuesday, June 10th, due to an exceptional registration period relating to the Fifa Club World Cup. It will then reopen on Monday, June 16th and close on Monday, September 1st.”

Last year the summer transfer window was open between June 14th and August 30th. - Guardian