Meet the Ireland under-17s who made history in qualifying for the World Cup

Members of the Republic of Ireland team, back row, from left, Ade Solanke, Vincent Leonard, Cillian Tollett, Alex Noonan, George Moloney, Charles Akinrintayo, and Billy Hayes, with, front row, Billy Canny, Oskar Skoubo Keely, Billy O’Neill, Brody Lee, Victor Ozhianvuna and Gavin McAteer on their arrival at Dublin Airport. Photograph: Sportsfile

The Republic of Ireland under-17s made history on Tuesday in securing World Cup qualification for the first time. Finishing as the best-placed runners-up in the European Championship qualifiers, Colin O’Brien and his squad have earned their spot among the 48 teams that will compete in Qatar in November (5th-27th).

But such as the peculiarities of international tournaments, the result was not enough to see them qualify for this year’s Euros, the seven spots on offer going to each of the first-place group finishers.

In Group A6, Belgium took the top spot after wins over Ireland (1-0) and Poland and a draw against Iceland. Despite strong wins over Poland (2-0) and Iceland (5-0), the young Boys in Green finished second with six points, therefore missing out on May’s Euros in Albania. However, their +6 goal difference put them top among the second-place group finishers, sending them to the World Cup.

Here’s a run through the Ireland under-17s who will be hoping to be on the plane to Qatar later this year.

Goalkeepers

Alex Noonan: The 16-year-old Shamrock Rovers player is in his second season with the Ireland Under-17s. Solid against Belgium to keep a clean sheet during the opening half, and didn’t let their penalty early in the second half (ultimately earning the Belgians the win) derail him. Started again against Poland and set things to rights.

George Moloney: Currently part of the academy with Southampton, Moloney has been working his way up the Irish ranks since his inclusion in the Under-15s squad in 2023. Lined out against Iceland and kept a clean sheet.

Defenders

Billy Canny: Graduated to the St Patrick’s Athletic senior squad this season, named on the bench in their recent Premier Division fixtures against Derry City and Shamrock Rovers. After showing his attacking threat against Belgium, the 16-year-old bagged his first international goal in netting Ireland’s second in Tuesday’s win over Iceland.

Vincent Leonard: Having come through Dundalk’s academy, the 17-year-old has become a regular starter in the First Division, scoring the winner in their game against Athlone Town last month.

Oisin McDonagh: Plays his club soccer with the under-17 squad at Italian outfit Venezia. The centre-back moved to Venice from Wexford FC last year, and has already picked up three goals in 14 appearances for the Italian side.

Finn Sherlock: Made the move from his native Cavan to join German club Hoffenheim last July after a spell with Shelbourne’s academy. Another of Ireland’s scorers in the win over Iceland, on target from the penalty spot in the second half to put the win beyond doubt.

Ade Solanke: Another of our young European exports, 17-year-old Solanke plays with the FC Lorient Under-19s in France. An old team-mate of the Shamrock Rovers contingent having gone through their academy before his move to Brittany, he featured off the bench in the win against Iceland.

Midfielders

Rory Finneran: Ireland’s captain fantastic has been in the national squad sphere since his under-15s days. Having started out at Blackburn’s academy, he made his way into the club’s under-18 and under-21 squads before making the jump to Newcastle United, where’s he’s so far made three appearances for their under-21s.

Billy Hayes: Currently with St Patrick’s Athletic, the 16-year-old featured in each of Ireland’s three group games. No stranger to the national set-up, Healy has three international goals to his credit from his time with the Ireland Under-15s.

Ramón Martos: Started Ireland’s three Group A6 outings. Signed to Spanish side Almería last year.

Gavin McAteer: The Donegal native plays for his local side Finn Harps, picking up good game time in the First Division. Came on as a sub in the Iceland victory, contributing in the lead up to Ireland’s final goal.

Kian McMahon-Brown: Plays alongside his older brother Frankie at Burnley’s under-18s. After a solid display off the bench against Belgium, earned his place in the starting XI for the wins over Poland and Iceland.

Grady McDonnell: Canadian-born McDonnell, who qualifies for Ireland through his father, transferred from Vancouver FC earlier this year to join Belgian giants Club Brugge, starting off life in Belgium with the club’s academy team, Club NXT.

Oskar Skoubo Keely: The 17-year-old is part of the Bohemians academy and made his Ireland under-17s debut in last May’s friendly against Denmark.

Forwards

Charles Akinrintayo: Was on the bench for Shamrock Rovers’s Conference League loss to Molde on penalties last month. Scored Ireland’s final goal against Iceland after coming on as a substitute.

Brody Lee: The 16-year-old left-winger is currently with the Shamrock Rovers academy. Made two appearances off the bench during this campaign, coming on against Belgium and Iceland.

Billy O’Neill: Plays his club soccer with Bray Wanderers after going through their academy system. Started for Ireland against Poland.

Victor Ozhianvuna: Another of the Shamrock Rovers crew. This was his first call-up to the national side having impressed in the Premier Division for the Dublin club, playing in the Conference League against Molde.

Cillian Tollett: From Oughterard, Tollett lines out for Galway United and has already made three appearances for the club in this season’s Premier Division.

Jaden Umeh: Ireland’s goalscoring machine. The 17-year-old winger started out with Cork City before a move to Portuguese side Benfica last August, currently biding his time with the under-19s. In a six-minute spell against Poland, Umeh netted twice to put Ireland on the road to victory and was back with another brace as his contribution in the win over Iceland.

Head coach

Colin O’Brien: Having served as assistant manager and then with the Ireland under 15s over a six-year spell, O’Brien was appointed head coach of the under-17s in August 2016, leading his squads to three European Championships, including the quarter-finals in 2018.

In June 2021, the former Cork City players, added the Ireland under-18s to his CV, managing them alongside the under-17s.