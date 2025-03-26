Katie McCabe’s Arsenal overcome deficit against Real Madrid to reach Champions League semi-finals

Women’s Champions League quarter-final: Arsenal 3 (Russo 46, 59, Caldentey 49) Real Madrid 0

Alessia Russo’s stunning brace helped Arsenal overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Real Madrid and reach the Women’s Champions League semi-finals.

Russo’s double and a Mariona Caldentey strike all came in a 14-minute spell after half-time at the Emirates as the Gunners turned their quarter-final tie on its head. Ireland captain Katie McCabe started at left-back and made a key contribution by putting the ball into the box from a free-kick for the tie-winning goal.

Chloe Kelly provided two brilliant assists as Renee Slegers’ side won 3-0 on the night to clinch a 3-2 aggregate victory and set up a semi-final against Lyon.

READ MORE

Kelly’s corner met the head of the unmarked Steph Catley, who failed to guide her effort at the back post on target as Madrid were let off the hook.

Arsenal had to wait until the second half to find a way through the Spanish side’s defence for the first time in the tie.

The moment came in the 46th minute when a stunning run infield by Caitlin Foord dragged multiple visiting players out of position, before her lay off to Kelly saw the Manchester City loanee whip a perfect cross to the well-positioned Russo to tap home.

Arsenal had their tails up and it did not take long for their press to force a turnover and playmaker Kelly to set-up another as they drew level in the tie.

The Lionesses winger surged down the right in the 49th minute and this time floated a cross into the path of Caldentey, who performed a late run into the box and powered her header underneath Real goalkeeper Misa.

It only seemed a matter of time until Arsenal would score again and it was no surprise that it was through a set-piece.

The Gunners had relished the physical battle all night, beating Madrid in the majority of duels and catching them cold in possession before McCabe’s free-kick.

Catley beat her marker to meet the delivery and knock the ball down towards Russo, who shifted her feet and smashed Arsenal ahead.

Russo thought she had completed her hat-trick on two occasions. However, two calls for offside meant she had to settle for a double on the night as Arsenal advanced into the last four.