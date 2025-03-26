Ireland boss Carla Ward keen to work with Colin Healy despite unresolved dispute

Republic of Ireland women's national team manager Carla Ward said if she 'had the opportunity to work with Colin Healy, absolutely'. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo

The impasse between the FAI and former employee Colin Healy took another turn on Tuesday when Republic of Ireland manager Carla Ward suggested the former assistant coach could return to the fold in advance of June friendlies in the USA.

At the announcement of the Ireland squad to play Greece home and away in the Nations League next month, Ward stated Healy could replace Amber Whiteley if she becomes the permanent Liverpool head coach this summer.

Whiteley was installed as Liverpool’s interim boss until the end of the season after the club parted ways with Matt Beard in February.

Despite her increased responsibilities, she was given permission to join Ward’s coaching ticket on a part-time, camp-to-camp basis for last month’s win over Turkey and 4-0 loss in Slovenia.

Whiteley is expected to continue working with Ireland when the squad convenes this Sunday and she should be available for the trip to Turkey on May 30th and return meeting with the Nations League B group leaders Slovenia in Tallaght on June 3rd.

“If Amber Whitely goes, would Colin be considered? Yes, he would,” said Ward.

Alan Mahon replaced Healy as the Ireland assistant coach after Ward informed the FAI in December that the former Manchester City coach was her chosen number two.

The association subsequently allowed her to recruit Whiteley as another assistant coach.

“When I came in [Healy] wasn’t employed by the FAI, he wasn’t an option. If he’s an option now, 100 per cent we would consider him.

“I’ve never met him but the girls speak highly of him, the staff speak highly of him, he seems, from what I’ve heard, a lovely guy.

“If I had the opportunity to work with him, absolutely.”

Denise O’Sullivan and Caitlin Hayes took to social media last year to criticise the FAI’s handling of the Healy situation with association director of football Marc Canham “categorically” denying this week that the Cork man was given verbal assurances of a contract renewal.

Healy claimed to have turned down the Cobh Ramblers' men’s job due to the alleged assurance that his agent Graham Barrett also claimed to have received from Canham.

It is highly unlikely that Healy would return in a lesser paid role below his former position that is now filled by Mahon. Also, Canham would be his line manager and he continues to dispute the director of football’s version of events.

On the employment status of Ward’s predecessor Eileen Gleeson, Canham said on Monday that the FAI are “working through” the situation.

Ward initially took personal responsibility for the 4-0 loss in Slovenia last month but on Tuesday highlighted the retirements of Niamh Fahey, Diane Caldwell and Julie Ann Russell, Louise Quinn’s troublesome hip injury, and ongoing hangover from failure to qualify for Euro 2025 as problems that need to be solved.

The loss of Fahey, Caldwell and Russell are so keenly felt that Ward wants the trio to return to camp in a “player liaison” capacity.

The former Aston Villa manager also clarified comments she made following the defeat to Slovenia, in which she suggested Ireland “overachieved” by reaching the 2023 World Cup.

“That use of word, some people might look at it as a negative, I look at it as an absolute positive,” she said. “I have overachieved my whole career and I think we as a group can overachieve.

“Look at the World Cup coming up, there are 11 European spots and we are world number 26. If we make the World Cup, we are going to overachieve.”

Chloe Mustaki and Saoirse Noonan have been recalled to the squad but Izzy Atkinson has been dropped, while Megan Connolly (ankle), Quinn (hip), Tara O’Hanlon, Jamie Finn, Lily Agg and Jess Ziu (all knee injuries) are unavailable.

The selection of Shelbourne midfielder Aoibheann Clancy means there are two League of Ireland players included with Ruesha Littlejohn recently joining Shamrock Rovers after the 34-year-old midfielder was released by the London City Lionesses.

“I have an idea and a plan [for the League of Ireland] that I don’t want to say too much about as I have not spoken to Marc [Canham] and David [Courell] yet,” Ward continued. “I believe we can help clubs in various areas.”

The squad will gather in Castleknock Hotel this Sunday before facing Greece in Heraklion on April 4th with the return tie in Tallaght on April 8th.

“It’s a funny thing to say but I think [losing 4-0] was a blessing in disguise,” Ward added. “If you win 1-0, you probably don’t find out an awful lot and it can mask [issues]. We found out a lot about where we’re at, the reality of the position we’re in.

“I learned an awful lot. I probably didn’t realise how much hurt there was from the [defeat to] Wales.”

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Grace Moloney (Unattached).

Defenders: Heather Payne (Everton), Jessie Stapleton (Sunderland – on loan from West Ham United), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton & Hove Albion), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Katie McCabe (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Ruesha Littlejohn (Shamrock Rovers), Marissa Sheva (Unattached), Aoibheann Clancy (Shelbourne).

Forwards: Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Saoirse Noonan (Celtic), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United).

Uefa Nations League B, Group 2

Greece v Ireland; Friday, April 4th, Theodoros Vardinogiannis Stadium, Heraklion; 5pm (Live on RTÉ2/ RTÉ Player)

Ireland v Greece; Tuesday, April 8th, Tallaght Stadium; 7.30pm (Live on RTÉ2/RTÉ Player)