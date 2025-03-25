Real Madrid close to deal to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer

Real Madrid are close to completing a deal to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer this summer. The Liverpool right-back has long been a target for the European champions and there is now a widespread expectation that he will join Carlo Ancelotti’s side when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The move has not been finalised yet and an agreement will need to be communicated to Liverpool when it is sealed. But sources in Spain have indicated that Madrid have put a five-year deal on the table for Alexander-Arnold, paving the way for him to bring an end to his association with his boyhood club. The 26-year-old has been crucial in Liverpool’s recent success and has largely been excellent this season.

Madrid’s determination to land Alexander-Arnold, who has made 349 appearances for Liverpool since making his debut in 2016, even saw them have a bid turned down for him at the end of December. Liverpool, who are closing in on their first Premier League title since 2020, had no interest in selling Alexander-Arnold halfway through Arne Slot’s first campaign in charge. But they have not been able to agree a new deal with the player and he has been free to talk to overseas clubs about a pre-contract agreement since the turn of the year.

Figures close to the Liverpool dressing room have said that Alexander-Arnold has been agonising over whether to stay put or take the opportunity to move to the Bernabéu. Resisting the lure of Madrid is not easy and heading to the Spanish capital would see Alexander-Arnold link up with his friend and England team-mate, Jude Bellingham.

Madrid have a history of signing top English players – David Beckham, Steve McManaman, Michael Owen and Jonathan Woodgate previously represented them. The Spanish giants have also made a habit of snapping up the best talent in Europe on free transfers in recent years. They have used that mechanism to sign Kylian Mbappé, David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are at risk of losing three of their most important players on free transfers. Virgil Van Dijk and Mohammed Salah are also out of contract and their situations remain unresolved. Van Dijk, the Netherlands centre-back, has said that he has “no idea” about his future.

Slot could face a rebuild this summer. Conor Bradley is a ready-made replacement for Alexander-Arnold, but Liverpool still face the prospect of a major readjustment. Alexander-Arnold was named vice-captain by Slot’s predecessor, Jürgen Klopp, in 2023 and is renowned for his passing, crossing and set-pieces. He has helped Liverpool win the Premier League title, the Champions League, the FA Cup, two League Cups and the Club World Cup. — Guardian