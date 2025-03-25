Chole Mustaki and Saoirse Noonan called up to Ireland squad to face Greece

Carla Ward has recalled Chole Mustaki (above) and Saoirse Noonan to the Republic of Ireland squad for next month’s Nations League double header against Greece. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Carla Ward has recalled Chole Mustaki and Saoirse Noonan to the Republic of Ireland squad for next month’s Nations League double header against Greece.

Izzy Atkinson is dropped while Megan Connolly (ankle), Louise Quinn, Tara O’Hanlon, Jamie Finn, Lily Agg and Jess Ziu (all knee injuries) are unavailable but Shelbourne midfielder Aoibheann Clancy is recognised for her outstanding performance in the recent President’s Cup victory over Athlone Town.

Ireland are looking to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat in Slovenia last month. The squad will link up on Sunday before facing Greece at the Theodoros Vardinogiannis Stadium in Heraklion on April 4th with the return tie at Tallaght Stadium on April 8th.

More to follow...

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Grace Moloney (Unattached).

Defenders: Heather Payne (Everton), Jessie Stapleton (Sunderland – on loan from West Ham United), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton & Hove Albion), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Katie McCabe (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Ruesha Littlejohn (Shamrock Rovers), Marissa Sheva (Unattached), Aoibheann Clancy (Shelbourne).

Forwards: Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Saoirse Noonan (Celtic), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United).

Uefa Nations League B, Group 2

Greece v Ireland, Friday, April 4th, Theodoros Vardinogiannis Stadium, Heraklion, 5pm (Live on RTÉ2 / RTÉ Player)

Ireland v Greece, Tuesday, April 8th, Tallaght Stadium, 7.30pm (Live on RTÉ2 / RTÉ Player)