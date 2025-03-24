FAI continues to deny Colin Healy claims over contract renewal

FAI director of football Marc Canham has expressed regret around the situation leading to former Republic of Ireland women’s assistant coach Colin Healy not receiving a new contract last year, while reiterating the association’s position that they followed the correct procedures.

Healy continues to claim that Canham gave the former international midfielder “verbal assurances” that he would be recommended to the board for a contract renewal even if Ireland did not qualify for this summer’s European Championships in Switzerland.

After Ireland lost the Euros play-off to Wales in December, and following a review by Canham, the FAI appointed Carla Ward as the new head coach in place of Eileen Gleeson, with another former Ireland midfielder Alan Mahon recruited as Ward’s assistant coach.

Healy also claims that Canham gave him assurances of employment in the months following his wife Kelly’s death last year.

“From a personal and association perspective, it’s deeply regrettable,” said Canham. “I have never had that feedback, in my personal or professional life, saying you dealt with something with a lack of respect, empathy or compassion.

“That’s something I’ve always tried to do speaking to people, whether that’s someone in the corridor or formally.

“For me and the association, it’s regrettable that someone [who] left the association felt that strength of feeling and was so hurt by that process.

“I have deep sympathy for his own personal situation. It’s really regrettable that it played out like it did.”

Colin Healy during a Republic of Ireland training session in October 2023. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Speaking to reporters on Monday at the FAI’s offices in Abbotstown, Canham said he is adamant no assurances were given to Healy or his agent Graham Barrett.

“There’s two elements,” Canham explained. “The human side, which I’ve just referred to, that’s deeply regretful.

“From a football perspective, I stand by the process and decisions. No assurances or guarantees were given to him or his representative.

“We didn’t stand in his way of speaking to [Cobh Ramblers]. We gave written and verbal permission.”

Healy said he turned down the chance to manage the Cobh men’s side as he presumed he would be still coaching Ireland.

“I am saying to you right now: we never gave any assurances or guarantees that Colin would get a new contract after the Wales games. That never happened.”

Republic of Ireland WNT head coach Carla Ward with FAI chief executive David Courell. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Canham also attempted to clarify an apparent contradiction between FAI chief executive David Courell telling Healy via text that he would be considered as an assistant coach when the next manager was appointed and Ward recently informing the media that he was never an option.

“When we made the decision around the head coach, conversations started happening around Christmas time. We spoke to 20 coaches, all of those conversations were related to football.

“Carla had a really clear vision and who her assistant could be [Mahon].

“Naturally, [there were] people from other parts of the world who would not have the knowledge of Irish football ... if they had progressed we would have been open to having Colin as part of their team.

“But Carla had a clear vision and we were open to that.”

The FAI have announced friendlies against the USA in Denver on June 26th and Cincinnati on June 29th, while on Tuesday Ward will announce a 23-woman squad to face Greece in the Nations League.

Canham also confirmed that sessions for a home-based or women’s under-23 squad have been postponed again until later in 2025.