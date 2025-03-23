Ireland to face Portugal in World Cup qualifiers after they see off Denmark in extra-time

Francisco Trincão scores Portugal's fourth goal during extra-time in the Uefa Nations League quarter-final against Denmark at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon. Photograph: Patricia De Delo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images

Nations League quarter-final, second leg: Portugal 4 [J Andersen 38og, Ronaldo 72, Trincão 86, 91 ET, Ramos 115 ET] Denmark 2 [Kristensen 56, Eriksen 76] [Portugal win 5-3 on agg]

Portugal’s Francisco Trincão came off the bench to score twice and Cristiano Ronaldo also netted as they beat Denmark 5-2 after extra-time on Sunday for a 5-3 aggregate win that sent them through to the Nations League semi-finals, where they will face Germany.

The result means that Portugal will complete Ireland’s World Cup qualifying group along with Hungary and Armenia.

With the Danes leading the tie 1-0 thanks to Rasmus Højlund’s goal in Thursday’s first leg in Copenhagen, Ronaldo won and then missed an early penalty before Portugal took the lead on the night in the 38th minute thanks to an own goal from Danish defender Joachim Andersen.

That goal was cancelled out by a Rasmus Kristensen header in the 56th minute, and though Ronaldo gave the home side the lead again with a finish from a tight angle, Christian Eriksen put Denmark back in front on aggregate in the 76th minute.

READ MORE

Trincão then took over, scoring in the 86th minute to make it 3-3 on aggregate and force extra-time before netting again in the 91st, with Goncalo Ramos adding Portugal’s fifth to send them through to a final-four meeting with Germany, who beat Italy 5-4 on aggregate.

Germany 3 [Kimmich 30 pen, Musiala 36, Kleindienst 45] Italy 3 [Kean 49, 69, Raspadori 90+5] [Germany won 5-4 on agg]

Germany squandered a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 against Italy on Sunday to earn a nerve-racking 5-4 aggregate victory and a spot in the Nations League last four.

The Germans shot out of the blocks in Dortmund and played their best first half in more than a decade with 16 efforts towards goal, Joshua Kimmich opening their account with a 30th-minute penalty.

They then caught Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and the entire defence napping with a quickly taken Joshua Kimmich corner for unmarked Jamal Musiala to slot in their second in the 36th minute. Tim Kleindienst added a third on the stroke of half-time.

It was a German mistake, however, that launched Italy’s comeback and allowed Moise Kean to cut the deficit four minutes after the restart. With the Germans a shadow of their earlier selves, Kean then beat defender Jonathan Tah in the 69th to make it 3-2.

Italy drew on the night with Giacomo Raspadori’s stoppage-time penalty but could not find another goal to level the tie on aggregate as Germany prepare to face either Portugal in the last four in June.