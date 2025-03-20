Ireland player ratings: Ryan Manning and Troy Parrott stand out in away win over Bulgaria

Caoimhín Kellher (Liverpool)

Beaten from outside his box again, albeit the blame probably lies more squarely at those in front of him. Had very little else to do, so in fairness, those in front of him deserve plenty of credit for that. Rating: 6

Matt Doherty (Wolves)

Matt Doherty celebrates scoring his sides second goal.

Stole in behind beautifully for his goal, making a chump of the first Bulgarian goalie by beating him to Cullen’s pass. Showed plenty of experience on the ball to kill the game. Rating: 7

Nathan Collins (Brentford)

Another game where he seemed to take needless risks, including sitting too deep for the Bulgaria goal. Such a terrific footballer has to play better than this for Ireland. Rating: 5

Dara O’Shea (Ipswich)

Got done by the back-heel for the Bulgarian goal but settled well after that. Threw his body in front of shots and crosses and took a fair bit of punishment for his troubles. Rating: 6

Robbie Brady (Preston)

Mature performance in defence and attack. His deliveries were generally dangerous and he never let the Bulgarians in behind. Took a bad bang to the nose but powered through. Rating: 6

Ryan Manning (Southampton)

Ireland's Ryan Manning during the game against Bulgaria.

One of his best displays in a green shirt. Arrived at the back post for a couple of early chances. Caused the Bulgarians to get increasingly ratty by cleverly drawing a string of fouls. Rating: 8

Josh Cullen (Burnley)

Metronomic as ever in the heart of the midfield, he kept Ireland moving and set the tempo. Classy ball in to pick out Doherty’s clever run for the second goal. Rating: 6

Jason Knight (Bristol)

Got down and dirty as the tackles went flying in around the middle, giving as good as he got. Wasn’t able to offer much going forward. Rating: 6

Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough)

Finn Azaz celebrates scoring his goal with Troy Parrott.

Deserved his goal, nodding into an empty net from Parrott’s lovely knock-back. Sprayed the ball around incisively, setting up a fine early chance for Manning. Brings an X-factor. Rating: 7

Mikey Johnston (West Brom)

Always a threat with the ball at his feet, although you can never be sure which team he’s going to harm the most. Worked hard down the right wing and grew into the game after a few silly giveaways. Rating: 6

Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar)

Looked sharp and dangerous in the first half. Showed a gorgeous touch for the first goal, calmly stunning Brady’s deep cross back to lay it on a plate for Azaz. Almost set up another for Collins. Mature display.

Rating: 7

Substitutions

Evan Ferguson, Jack Taylor and Mark Sykes pressed high as soon as they came on. Jake O’Brien wasn’t involved and let’s be kind and say that Rocco Vata will learn a lot from his first cap. Rating: 6

Manager

A good night for Heimir Hallgrímsson. His selections worked out, Parrott and Manning especially. Needs to finish the job now on Sunday. Rating: 7