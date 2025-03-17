Andrew Moran and Ryan Manning called into Ireland squad for Nations League play-offs

Former Ireland under-21 captain Andrew Moran has been called into the Ireland squad. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Former Republic of Ireland under-21 captain Andrew Moran and Southampton left back Ryan Manning have been added to Heimir Hallgrímsson’s senior squad ahead of Thursday’s Nations League relegation play-off, first-leg against Bulgaria in Plovdiv.

Injuries to Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone and Cardiff City wing back Callum O’Dowda forced the changes to the 23-man panel that arrived in camp on Sunday night.

The second-leg is at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Middlesbrough, on loan from AFC Bournemouth), Gavin Bazunu (Standard Liége, on loan from Southampton).

Defenders: Jake O’Brien (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers), James Abankwah (Watford, on loan from Udinese), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Ryan Manning (Southampton).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Andrew Moran (Stoke City, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion).

Attackers: Evan Ferguson (West Ham United, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Celtic), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Sinclair Armstrong (Bristol City), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion), Rocco Vata (Watford).