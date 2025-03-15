Premier League round-up: Jake O’Brien’s late header earns Everton a draw against West Ham

Jake O'Brien celebrates scoring a late equaliser against West Ham with Everton team-mate Jesper Lindstrom during the Premier League match at Goodison Park. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Everton 1 [O’Brien 90+1] West Ham 1 [Soucek 67]

Ireland international Jake O’Brien’s last-gasp equaliser secured a 1-1 draw with West Ham and extended Everton’s unbeaten run in the Premier League to nine games at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Toffees were denied a penalty late in the first half following a VAR check and the Hammers took advantage with a fine goal from Tomas Soucek midway through the second period.

Time looked to have run out for the Toffees but right back O’Brien headed in his second goal in three games as the clock ticked past 90 minutes to earn David Moyes a point against his former side.

Manchester City 2 [Haaland 11 pen, Marmoush 39] Brighton 2 [Estupinan 21, Khusanov 48og]

Manchester City missed the chance to return to the top four as they twice surrendered the lead in a 2-2 draw with Brighton.

Goals from Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush were cancelled out by a superb Pervis Estupinan free-kick and Abdukodir Khusanov’s own goal as the champions endured more frustration at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Nico Gonzalez hit the post as Pep Guardiola’s side chased a late winner but Brighton, who have never won away against City, had spurned their own gilt-edged chance when Carlos Baleba shot over.

Ipswich Town 2 [Cajuste 82, Hirst 90+3] Nottingham Forest 4 [Milenkovic 35, Elanga 37, 41, Jota Silva 87]

A brace by Anthony Elanga helped Nottingham Forest to a comfortable 4-2 win at Ipswich to open up a six-point gap to Manchester City in the battle for Champions League qualification.

Forest had boosted their unexpected top-four charge with a late victory over City last Saturday and followed it up with a comprehensive display at Portman Road where three goals in six first-half minutes settled the contest.

After Nikola Milenkovic broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, Elanga twice punished slack Town defending to take his goal tally for the season to five.

Substitute Jota Silva added a fourth for Forest late on and while Jens Cajuste and George Hirst grabbed consolations, 18th-placed Ipswich are now nine points from safety after relegation rivals Wolves won at Southampton on a damaging day for the Suffolk club.

Southampton 1 [Onuachu 75] Wolves 2 [Strand Larsen 19, 47]

Jorgen Strand Larsen’s brace earned Wolves a 2-1 win at rock-bottom Southampton and ensured they took a huge step in confirming their top-flight status.

The Celta Vigo loanee took his tally for the season to nine as Wolves moved clear of Ipswich.

Southampton, who pulled a goal back through Paul Onuachu, remain on nine points, with Derby’s record-low total of 11 in a single campaign still on track to be beaten.