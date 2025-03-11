Manchester United to build new 100,000-capacity stadium next to Old Trafford

Undated handout provided by Foster + Partners of a conceptual image of what the new Manchester United stadium and surrounding area could look like. Photograph: Foster + Partners/PA

Manchester United have confirmed their intention to build a new 100,000-capacity stadium in the Old Trafford area, leaving their home of 115 years.

The news was celebrated by United as a potential driving force for renewal in the area as they revealed plans which, officials claim, will create as many as 92,000 jobs and 17,000 new homes in Greater Manchester.

United’s co-owner Jim Ratcliffe said the plans showed a “truly state-of-the-art stadium” that could be a “catalyst” for change.

“Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world’s greatest football stadium, at the centre of a regenerated Old Trafford,” he said. “Our current stadium has served us brilliantly for the past 115 years, but it has fallen behind the best arenas in world sport.

“By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford, while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience only footsteps from our historic home.

“Just as important is the opportunity for a new stadium to be the catalyst for social and economic renewal of the Old Trafford area, creating jobs and investment not just during the construction phase but on a lasting basis when the stadium district is complete.”

Ratcliffe has said government money will be needed for the regeneration scheme. He said United “don’t need any government funding” for the stadium and that the plans were consistent with the government’s strategy of improving economic growth. The chancellor, Rachel Reeves, said in January she backed plans for the regeneration of the Old Trafford area, though she did not explain how the government would support it.

Norman Foster, the architect behind the plans, described a “vast umbrella” over the stadium that would harvest rainwater and a new public plaza “twice the size of Trafalgar Square”.

“The outward-looking stadium will be the beating heart of a new sustainable district, which is completely walkable, served by public transport, and endowed by nature,” Lord Foster said. “It is a mixed-use miniature city of the future – driving a new wave of growth and creating a global destination that Mancunians can be proud of.”

The mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, also put his weight behind the plans. “If we get this right, the regeneration impact could be bigger and better than London 2012,” he said. “Manchester United could, and indeed should, have the best football stadium in the world.

“To me, that means a stadium that is true to the traditions of the club, affordable to all, with nobody priced out, and a stadium that sets new standards in the game globally. I believe this vision can be realised, and if so, the benefits for Greater Manchester, the north-west and the country will be huge.” — Guardian