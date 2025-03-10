Newcastle close in on top four after Guimarães pounces to see off West Ham

Premier League: West Ham 0 Newcastle 1 (Guimarães 63)

The level will have to rise when Newcastle return to London with designs on ending their long wait for silverware this weekend. This scrappy performance is unlikely to have sent a shiver down Liverpool’s spine before the Carabao Cup final, although there were positives for Eddie Howe to dwell on after his side boosted their hopes of Champions League qualification with a forgettable win over West Ham.

It was vital that spirits were lifted after the blow of exiting the FA Cup a week ago. The avoidance of further injuries was welcome and Howe could take satisfaction from a first clean sheet in over a month before Newcastle attempt to keep Mohamed Salah quiet. Liverpool, though, will presumably pose more questions than a cautious, limited West Ham attack managed here. Newcastle, who were clearly holding back at times, were comfortable after Bruno Guimarães scored the goal that lifted them two points off fourth place.

A night that began with the home fans paying tribute to Michail Antonio, who was able to make an emotional appearance on the pitch three months after breaking a leg in a horrific car crash, saw West Ham in a deceptively dangerous mood early on. They were eager to test a Newcastle defence shorn of key personnel and almost led when Mohammed Kudus beat Fabian Schär to a long ball down the left inside the opening minute. The Ghanaian had time to produce a wicked delivery, exposing holes left by Sven Botman’s absence with a knee injury, and a goal surely would have followed had Tino Livramento not atoned for a dozy attempt at a clearance by forcing Tomas Soucek to shoot over.

Livramento was in at left-back for Lewis Hall, sidelined for the rest of the campaign with a foot injury, and West Ham sought opportunities down his flank. Another attack followed, Jarrod Bowen the instigator this time, Joelinton unable to stop his winding run. Under pressure from Edson Álvarez, Dan Burn was fortunate his clearance flew over the bar.

This was West Ham in aggressive mode, the plan seemingly to explore whether a robust approach would make Newcastle minds turn to Wembley. To their credit, though, Newcastle gathered their thoughts and began to dominate possession. Harvey Barnes, desperate to prove he can provide solutions with Anthony Gordon suspended, drew a save from Alphonse Areola after flicking Kieran Trippier’s shot goalwards.

Irish striker Evan Ferguson in action for West Ham. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Neither defence looked secure. Newcastle, probing patiently, Guimarães and Sandro Tonali clever in midfield, kept advancing into decent crossing positions. West Ham responded with flashes from Kudus and Bowen. Newcastle had another escape when Livramento lost possession and Bowen shot straight at Nick Pope. Areola was needed again, pushing away a header from Barnes.

Newcastle, who had a moment of concern when Tonali needed treatment after being caught by James Ward-Prowse, could not quite find the killer pass. Alexander Isak flickered into life and tried to release Barnes, who was outmuscled by Jean-Clair Todibo. West Ham, with their back five deep and compact, were squeezing the space but they too lacked conviction in attack. Kudus, who occasionally enlivened proceedings with his dribbling, was slow to unload when clean through.

An issue for West Ham has been adapting to Graham Potter’s shift to a more considered style of play. It is a necessary departure from the disorder of Julen Lopetegui’s reign but has come at the expense of numbers in attack. Bowen and Kudus are doing a lot of heavy lifting. A midfield of Álvarez, Ward-Prowse and Soucek was disciplined and committed but could it provide a spark? Did anyone have the dynamism to take advantage of Newcastle’s growing torpor?

The visitors were flat at the start of the second half. Isak messed up a few simple moves, offering West Ham sufficient encouragement to push higher and impose themselves. Kudus was lively and deserved better when nobody attacked one of his driven crosses into the six-yard box.

A raid down the right from Newcastle almost proved more effective, Areola producing an acrobatic save to stop Max Kilman scoring an own-goal with his attempt to clear Jacob Murphy’s cross. West Ham’s luck, though, ran out after Isak turned the rebound over.

Newcastle had stirred. Their next attack came down the left and found West Ham in a muddle. Barnes had a shot blocked but the ball came back to him and he dinked an inviting cross to the far post for Guimarães, who escaped Ollie Scarles and poked past Areola from close range. Isak, with a little shove on Kilman, had cleared the path for his team-mate.

Potter responded by throwing on Lucas Paquetá, Carlos Soler and Evan Ferguson. Paquetá was soon involved, his chipped pass interesting Bowen, who appealed for a penalty after making the most of minimal contact with Guimarães. West Ham, beaten in three of five home games under Potter, were shut out. – Guardian