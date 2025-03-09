Defending champions Athlone Town off to winning start as they await player permits

With the new League of Ireland season starting on Saturday and several of her squad in action for their clubs across Europe, the weekend gave Republic of Ireland manager Carla Ward plenty of homework to do.

The home-based players now have their chance to catch Ward’s eye, none of them making it into her first squad for last month’s Nations League games against Turkey and Slovenia – although Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Katie Keane and Peamount midfielder Jess Fitzgerald were brought in to train alongside the senior players.

Ward has promised to monitor the league’s “untapped talent”, and spoke of how impressed she was by a number of the players who featured in the game between a development squad and the Irish under-19 side at Abbotstown last month. Defending league champions Athlone Town had seven representatives across those two squads, so they’ll be hoping to further stake their claims in the months ahead.

Athlone did, though, have to make do without three of their American players due to work permit issues when they opened the defence of their title with a 2-0 win over Wexford on Saturday – the hugely influential Madie Gibson and new recruits Natalie McNally and Katherine Sullivan.

“Athlone Town have signed four players on professional contracts that require work permits,” club secretary David Dully explained. “So far, we have received one permit and are still awaiting the remaining three to be issued.

“Contrary to some reports, the FAI is not refusing to register the players. Registration can only be completed once the necessary work permits are in place, and the FAI have supported the club’s application process.”

“Last season we required a work permit for Brenda Tabe and it took months to complete the process before we could finalise her registration and she could play for the club. We are hopeful that this application process will be complete this week.”

It’s a delay manager Colin Fortune, Ciarán Kilduff’s successor, could do without, but his side were comfortable enough against Wexford, an own goal and a Kelly Brady strike giving them the points.

Fortune will, no doubt, hope to have the trio available for next weekend’s trip to take on a Shamrock Rovers side that beat Shelbourne, runners-up in the league last season, with an injury-time goal from Fiona Owens at Tolka Park. Kate Mooney had given Shels a first-minute lead before Katie O’Reilly levelled for Rovers 15 minutes from time.

Ireland midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn, without a club since leaving London City Lionesses in January, was linked last week with a move to Rovers, but when asked by Aaron Clarke of The WNL Show whether there was any truth to the speculation, manager Collie O’Neil simply replied: “At Rovers, we announce signings, we don’t talk about them.” That’s a maybe, then.

Premier Division newcomers Waterford lost 2-0 to Treaty United, while Galway United came from behind to beat DLR Waves 5-1, Emma Doherty and Aislinn Meaney scoring two apiece. Ellen Dolan and Becky Watkins gave Peamount United a 2-0 win over Cork City, while Sligo Rovers and Bohemians drew 0-0.

🍀 Megan Connolly's first goal for Napoli gives them the lead away at Napoli!



Watch live for free on DAZN ▶️ https://t.co/dIfKpURfZv



Available in selected territories.#SerieAFemminile pic.twitter.com/LD33T07Pha — DAZN Women's Football (@DAZNWFootball) March 8, 2025

Over in Belgium, meanwhile, Amber Barrett continued her recent scoring streak, her first-half goal against Anderlecht in a 1-1 draw bringing to nine the number she has scored in her last nine games. And in Italy, Megan Connolly scored her first goal for Lazio in their 4-0 win over Napoli in Serie A.

In England, Katie McCabe’s Arsenal suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat in the FA Cup quarter-finals by Liverpool, who were without the injured Leanne Kiernan and Niamh Fahey, but Aoife Mannion’s Manchester United march on, the holders beating Sunderland 3-1. Chelsea and Manchester City complete the semi-final line-up.