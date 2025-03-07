‘A day off is a day off’: Pep Guardiola relaxed over Jack Grealish pub pictures

Pep Guardiola is not concerned about images that emerged this week showing Jack Grealish socialising, with Manchester City’s manager stating he judges players on how they train and play.

Grealish had two days off after last Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup fifth-round win over Plymouth. On the Sunday he was pictured in a pub in east Manchester and then at two different places, both of which also served alcohol, in the north-east later that day. Guardiola was asked if he is at ease regarding these pictures of Grealish, who was City’s record signing when he joined the club from Aston Villa for £100m in August 2021.

“They know what they have to do,” said Guardiola. “A day off is a day off, there is no training. They have private lives to do whatever they want. I’m not going to control what they do in their private life. I judge what I see on the pitch, the training sessions and the performances in the game. That’s where I judge the players.”

Grealish has suffered another injury-hampered season which, together with uneven form, has limited him to only 14 starts in all competitions. Guardiola was asked if he would understand the player seeking to depart in the close season to try to guarantee game time elsewhere with a view to securing an England place before the World Cup in 2026.

“I understand all the frustrations of all my players,” said Guardiola. “It’s so good to have a dream to play in the World Cup and the European Cup with his national team. I’m not bothered by that. What happens in terms of Jack, in terms of everyone, they will be treated at the end of the season. But now we are playing for many important things for the club. I want the best not just for Jack but for everyone. He is a player for Man City. What will happen? I don’t know what is going to happen.”

City will travel to the United States after the current campaign to compete in the month-long Club World Cup. Guardiola is intent that his players enjoy the experience. “They told me the golf courses are really nice in America,” said the 54-year-old. “We are going to try to enjoy the experience. After 11 months [playing constantly], I don’t want them to sit in their rooms for 24 hours – of course they have to behave well, or we’ll be in trouble.”

Following surgery on a foot problem, Nathan Aké could be out for 11 weeks, Guardiola said. — Guardian